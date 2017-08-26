India staring at uncertainty over normal monsoon

With the monsoon taking a break, independent weather services have doubts if the four-month long season would be normal this year. Monsoon has been below normal by 5 per cent till Friday, and has impacted the sowing of kharif crops, with total area under cultivation falling 0.56 per cent till date year-on-year. Only cotton and sugarcane saw a rise in acreage, according to the data released by the agriculture ministry. Overall, the sowing area is 101.38 million hectares against 101.96 million hectares a year ago. Normal monsoon was one of the assumptions in various ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?