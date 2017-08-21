Notice to 9 more smartphone makers over data security details

The government has sent notices to nine more smartphone manufacturers seeking details of their security practices as it looks to ensure that every smartphone sold in is accounted for and the making of all devices have a proper security infrastructure in place. These include Motorola, Asus, Honor, Oneplus, Coolpad, Infocus, Blu, Oppo,



The government had earlier asked 21 smartphone makers — a majority of them from — to share the security practices and architecture they follow, while making devices.



The move by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) was to strengthen and secure cyberspace and digital infrastructure in the country. According to a MeitY official, everyone who sells or makes phones in the country will have to share the details of security architecture to the government.