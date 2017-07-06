Railways' new 'Give it Up' campaign: Soon, forgo train ticket subsidy

Taking a cue from the petroleum ministry, the Indian Railways
is set to launch a 'Give-It-Up' campaign that will give travellers the option to forgo the subsidy
on their train tickets.
A similar mission launched by the ministry of petroleum was an instant hit with more than 10.5 million liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-consuming households opting out of the subsidy, saving more than Rs 4,000 crore for the government exchequer. Confirming the development, a senior railway official said, "The scheme will be launched from August. Through this, the passengers will have the option to forgo either 100 per cent of the subsidy
or 50 per cent or to avail the subsidy.
It will be a voluntary decision that we leave to the customers."
According to the Railways, the idea came to minister Suresh Prabhu
when a passenger, Avtar Krishen Kher, sent back a cheque in the name of IRCTC for the differential amount of the actual fare and the subsidy, which was around Rs 950 for his trip. The national transporter recovers only close to 57 per cent of the cost of travel on each ticket, while on suburban tickets it comes to around 40 per cent. This has led to a huge subsidy
burden of more than Rs 30,000 crore on an annual basis for the railways.
"We expect the people who are well-off to forgo the subsidy, as details of this are already printed on tickets," the official said. This scheme will be available for all the passengers, including army personnel, senior citizens, journalists, and students.
The Railways is already in talks with two financial institutions, including the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, to devise ways to reduce its subsidy
burden. This is part of the Narendra Modi
government's strategy to run the Railways with a more corporate mode of approach, based on a report submitted by the Bibek Debroy Committee in 2015.
When asked about this, Mohammad Jamshed, member traffic of the railway board, said, "We don't have any plans like this as of now. We already have an option for senior citizens to forgo subsidy
fully. There we are planning to give the option of giving up subsidy
partially."
The Railways had posted its worst operating ratio in 16 years at 96.9 per cent in 2016-17. This was mainly due to the impact of social burden and the seventh pay commission. The operating ratio is gauged on the basis of money spent on every hundred rupees. In fact, it has already appointed an international consultancy firm to come up with a new performance index other than operating ratio. According to estimates, the subsidy
for senior citizens, sports persons, and women alone comes to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.
Key social service obligations
Non-suburban passenger services: Concessions to various categories of passengers. Senior citizens, students, recipients of gallantry awards; national sports awards; participants of national and state sports tournaments; Shram awardees; war widows; patients suffering from cancer, TB, other serious diseases; handicapped persons; press correspondents; concessions to military personnel from the North East etc.
Suburban passenger services: Fares of various classes of tickets lower than system costs and season ticket concessions to suburban passengers
Goods services: Carriage of essential commodities at concessional rates, concessions to postal traffic, military traffic, registered newspapers & magazines, North East etc.
Uneconomic branch lines: Continued operations of uneconomic branch lines
