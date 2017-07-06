Railways' new 'Give it Up' campaign: Soon, forgo train ticket subsidy

Taking a cue from the petroleum ministry, the is set to launch a 'Give-It-Up' campaign that will give travellers the option to forgo the on their train tickets.

A similar mission launched by the ministry of petroleum was an instant hit with more than 10.5 million liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-consuming households opting out of the subsidy, saving more than Rs 4,000 crore for the government exchequer. Confirming the development, a senior railway official said, "The scheme will be launched from August. Through this, the passengers will have the option to forgo either 100 per cent of the or 50 per cent or to avail the It will be a voluntary decision that we leave to the customers."

According to the Railways, the idea came to minister when a passenger, Avtar Krishen Kher, sent back a cheque in the name of IRCTC for the differential amount of the actual fare and the subsidy, which was around Rs 950 for his trip. The national transporter recovers only close to 57 per cent of the cost of travel on each ticket, while on suburban tickets it comes to around 40 per cent. This has led to a huge burden of more than Rs 30,000 crore on an annual basis for the railways.

"We expect the people who are well-off to forgo the subsidy, as details of this are already printed on tickets," the official said. This scheme will be available for all the passengers, including army personnel, senior citizens, journalists, and students.

The Railways is already in talks with two financial institutions, including the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, to devise ways to reduce its burden. This is part of the government's strategy to run the Railways with a more corporate mode of approach, based on a report submitted by the Bibek Debroy Committee in 2015.



When asked about this, Mohammad Jamshed, member traffic of the railway board, said, "We don't have any plans like this as of now. We already have an option for senior citizens to forgo fully. There we are planning to give the option of giving up partially."

The Railways had posted its worst operating ratio in 16 years at 96.9 per cent in 2016-17. This was mainly due to the impact of social burden and the seventh pay commission. The operating ratio is gauged on the basis of money spent on every hundred rupees. In fact, it has already appointed an international consultancy firm to come up with a new performance index other than operating ratio. According to estimates, the for senior citizens, sports persons, and women alone comes to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.