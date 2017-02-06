States may auction 231 lapsed mineral blocks

Mineral-rich are gearing up to put 231 under the hammer. The blocks to be auctioned include the lapsed applications saved under the Section 10A (2)(c) of the Mines and Minerals- Development & Regulation (MMDR) Act, 2015.

The Union mines ministry had earlier communicated to state governments to execute mining leases for such blocks on or before January 12 this year. However, the lease deeds could not be executed in cases where environment or forest clearances were lacking and forest rights were yet to be settled.

The ministry has identified 231 leases which were under advanced stages of preparation, and hence, could be auctioned immediately. According to data collated by the mines ministry, in total, 333 cases were saved under Section 10A (2)(c) of Act, 2015. Of this, lease deeds were executed and registered in case of 102 mines. Additionally, there are seven cases where lease deeds were not registered after execution.

For the remaining mines, the ministry has suggested the take the auction route. Apprehending legal suit by the original leaseholders, the ministry has also advised the state governments to file caveat with the courts to avert any possible stay on such lapsed mineral blocks.

In the list of 333 mines, there are 59 cases where no action has been taken by the project proponents. Then, there are 83 leases where mining plan was yet to be prepared. Decisions by the concerned state governments were pending in 102 cases.

Grant of environment clearance was under process for 41 cases whereas there were 65 cases which failed to be executed for want of forest clearance.