Too early to predict sanctions impact on Iran imports: Dharmendra Pradhan

Oil minister said on Saturday it was too early to predict the impact of US sanctions on his country's imports of Iranian oil.

Pradhan told Reuters during a visit to the that he was "a little bit concerned" about the impact of an oil price rise on consuming countries but that he did not think oil supply will be an issue. "Let's see how things are moving. It's too early to predict in one way. We are watching very carefully."



"This kind of geopolitical (tension) affects both consuming and producing countries. We have to live with the reality of the present geopolitics," Pradhan said.

The oil minister added that there was a consensus between Saudi state oil giant Aramco, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNOC and Indian companies to firm a joint venture for India's Ratnagiri oil refinery. The planned $44 billion facility in western India will be one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes in the world at 1.2 million barrels per day.

in April signed a deal with India for a 50 per cent stake in the project. Aramco may introduce at a later stage a strategic partner to share its 50 per cent stake.