Day after demonetisation jolt, govt steps up defence
Two months of GST: Key decisions taken by govt for smooth roll-out

On August 30, the cabinet cleared ordinance to increase cess on luxury cars, SUVs up to 25% from 15%

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Dalip Kumar

The goods and services tax (GST) regime was rolled out on July 1 to replace multiple tax slabs across the country and ease trade. Indivjal Dhasmana takes a look at the several decisions the government took after the introduction of the indirect tax regime to ensure the roll-out was as smooth as possible:

July 18

GST Council holds out-of-turn meeting via video conferencing; raises cess on cigarettes. Earlier, cigarettes were taxed at the peak rate of 28%, along with a cess of 5%. This was lower than what was levied in the pre-GST era. The additional tax will give Rs 5,000 crore extra revenue to the exchequer that will be used to compensate the states.

August 2 

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) clarifies integrated GST (IGST) will be levied only when goods are cleared by the Customs, in case of high-sea transactions; this clears ambiguity whether tax being levied for each leg of a transaction.

August 5

The Council cuts rate on job works for the textile sector to 5% from 18%, approves e-way bill without revising a threshold of Rs 50,000 and allows setting up of screening panels under the anti-profiteering measure. Rates on inputs specific to tractors cut to 18% from 28%, on government works contract cut to 12% from 18%. Rates on other services — including rent-a-car, job work in newspaper printing, entry to planetariums — reduced. Council recommends the Centre come out with an amendment in the compensation Bill to increase the ceiling on cess on luxury cars from 15% to 25%.

August 30 

Cabinet clears ordinance to increase ceiling on cess on luxury cars, SUVs up to 25% from 15%. CBEC notifies e-way bill; exempts items of mass consumption such as vegetables, fruits, foodgrain, meat, bread, curd, books, jewellery, judicial and non-judicial stamp papers, newspapers, khadi, raw silk, Indian flag, cheques, municipal waste, liquefied petroleum gas for cooking, kerosene, heating aids and currency.
Registrations
 
July 31
6 mn, excluding those under composition
 
Morning of Aug 29
9.1 mn, including those under composition
 
New assessees
1.9 mn
Tax collections for July
 
Collections under GST 
Rs 92,283 cr against target of Rs 91,000 cr
Composition scheme
 
July 21
 
Only 100,000 assessees, about 1.25% of registrations then, opts for composition scheme by this deadline; govt extends scheme by a month
 
Till August 20
 
Composition scheme takes off; 938,165 assessees or 11% of registrations sign up

Sources: Finance ministry, GST Council 
First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 02:13 IST

