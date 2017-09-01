Two months of GST: Key decisions taken by govt for smooth roll-out

The goods and services (GST) regime was rolled out on July 1 to replace multiple slabs across the country and ease trade. Indivjal Dhasmana takes a look at the several decisions the took after the introduction of the indirect regime to ensure the roll-out was as smooth as possible:

July 18

Council holds out-of-turn meeting via video conferencing; raises on cigarettes. Earlier, cigarettes were taxed at the peak rate of 28%, along with a of 5%. This was lower than what was levied in the pre- era. The additional will give Rs 5,000 crore extra revenue to the exchequer that will be used to compensate the states.

August 2

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) clarifies integrated (IGST) will be levied only when goods are cleared by the Customs, in case of high-sea transactions; this clears ambiguity whether being levied for each leg of a transaction.

August 5

The Council cuts rate on job works for the textile sector to 5% from 18%, approves e-way bill without revising a threshold of Rs 50,000 and allows setting up of screening panels under the anti-profiteering measure. Rates on inputs specific to tractors cut to 18% from 28%, on works contract cut to 12% from 18%. Rates on other services — including rent-a-car, job work in newspaper printing, entry to planetariums — reduced. Council recommends the Centre come out with an amendment in the compensation Bill to increase the ceiling on on luxury cars from 15% to 25%.

August 30