Why monetising infra assets is fraught with risks

One of the many ways to spur infrastructure activity is to monetise an operational project by hiving it off or roping in equity partners and reinvesting the proceeds back into creating new roads, highways and power plants. However, as the government paves the way for monetisation of infrastructure assets, there are fears it could prove to be an exercise in divestment— by another name. A Cabinet approval was taken last year for a list of assets — with three plants of the Steel Authority of India and one each of the National Minerals Development Corporation and Ferro ...