Yogi govt ropes in e-commerce giant Amazon to promote 'Uttar Pradesh Khadi'

To promote rustic khadi and re-skill artisans in modern designs and technologies, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday forged an alliance with global e-commerce giant The government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with to promote the khadi apparels manufactured in the state under the brand of ‘UP Khadi’ over its online marketplace. Besides, Team would educate and train the khadi artisans to directly sell their products to online customers. “We would deploy our team to train artisans associated with khadi units that are onboard with us,” India, Director & GM, Gopal Pillai said here. He claimed there was rising demand for khadi products globally and it was becoming the fabric of choice for the people, especially youth. Since UP is famous for distinct traditional industries across its 75 districts, he said the company would be willing to consider other such products as well in the league of ‘UP Khadi’ if there is adequate demand apart from commensurate state government push. Meanwhile, & village industries principal secretary noted the tie-up with offered a big platform to state khadi products and would benefit khadi manufacturing units and artisans. “The MoU would fetch remunerative returns to these units and do away with middlemen,” he added. So far, 7 organisations are onboard and 40 are in the pipeline. Earlier, chief minister had also stressed khadi to ride the online bandwagon for growth and youth appeal. He had even directed officials to develop a portal for marketing of khadi products and boosting entrepreneurship for creating jobs. He had stressed for strong brand positioning of ‘UP Khadi’. Besides, the state is also considering creating a comprehensive database/repository comprising a gamut of food and non-food products of the state. The government is seeking private investment in the khadi space, apart from ensuring that resources and infrastructure were optimally utilised. Adityanath had also underlined that an action plan is drafted for deep research on khadi, design, standardisation and marketing support.

Further, UP is also promoting Khadi under its flagship ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, which aims at nurturing district specific traditional industries and handicrafts. The government would set up industrial clusters to support such industries and to add value to the products.