signed an agreement on Thursday to sell 300 to Aviation Supplies Holding Company worth $37 billion at list prices — part of a slew of deals announced during US President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing.

State-run Aviation Supplies, which leases to Chinese airlines, said the order was for 260 B-737s as well as 40 B777s and B787s.

Analysts said, however, that some of the order may be among the more than 300 from undisclosed buyers posted this year and that it was not yet understood how much of the deal would be entirely new business.

had 334 orders by unidentified customers as of October 24, of which 290 were for its 737 narrow body family.

Representatives for did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether the were new or existing orders.

Aircraft orders are also announced at list prices but buyers usually get discounts.

Aviation Supplies has also played a prominent role in deals announced during previous government exchanges.

In July, it agreed to buy 140 aircraft from Airbus in a deal worth $23 billion at list prices during a visit by Chinese President to Germany. In 2015, it was among three Chinese that agreed to buy 300 from during Xi's visit to the United States.

Boeing's latest signing in follows an order for 39 wide-body jets from Singapore Airlines last month.

Earlier on Thursday, aircraft engine marker General Electric said it had signed deals worth $3.5 billion in China, including an agreement with Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd and ICBC Leasing, the leasing arm of state bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of Ltd.