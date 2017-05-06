Social media curbs in China: From June, you will need a permit to post news

According to the provision, news information is defined as reports, comments on social and public affairs including politics, economics, military, diplomacy and breaking news. The term “Internet news service” is defined as reporting, editing, distributing and redistributing of news and the operating of distributing platforms.

The regulations also require Internet News Information Service Providers to hire professional editors and journalists with licensed press cards for processing news stories (Article 11) and to ensure that private capital investors do not intervene into the operation of the news room.

Since 2013, Chinese authorities have mainly used China's Rumor Law to stop individual netizens from distributing unverified news information on Under the law, any piece of news or information that has not been released by official government channels can be considered a rumor.

The new regulations provide additional legal ground to curb individual netizens’ rights to free speech by forbidding them from writing original witness reports, distributing news information from illegitimate sources and commenting on news anonymously.

While the regulations will be enforced on 1 June, many doubt that authorities and the platforms will be able to implement all the requirements:



"If the provisions were to be fully implemented, would have to be shut down or sold to the state. Tecent would be the same. All the public platforms could not be operated. Friend circles are not public, so they could survive…"



"It is like asking us to uninstall all the communication tools or else whenever you speak, you could violate the law. [Such regulations] is curbing innovation. So sad."



"Does this mean that whenever I record a video in the street or turn on livecast apps, I could violate the law? Or if I cross post this news to QQ, or my own blog, I could violate the law? Because I don't have permission to do so. I don't have permission, and this law states that redistributing [news information without a permit] would be banned. Who on earth has never distributed news or news photos via one's WeChat, QQ and blog?"



As the implementation of the regulation would almost be impossible, one netizen believes that it is inevitable that law enforcement or platforms will end up enforcing the regulations selectively:



"The regulations will outlaw all kinds of online activities and will only result in selective enforcement."



It is too soon to know exactly how the regulations be implemented after June 1. But what we can anticipate is that the space for independent journalistic activities on will be further restrained.

In an interview with Voice of America, Wen Yunchao, a Chinese political dissident based in the US, pointed out that it would be almost impossible for ordinary individuals and websites to obtain news information permits:"I think it is an impossible mission for ordinary people and websites to obtain a news information Under such regulations, all contents, reports and comments about current affairs and policies would be restricted."The set of new regulations also require readers to provide real identity information when subscribing to Internet News Information Service:"Article 13: Internet news information providers when providing internet news information platform service to individuals must follow the regulations under the “Cybersecurity Laws of the PRC”, requiring their users to provide real identity registration. Internet news information providers should not provide service to users who have not provided real identity information."Long believes the new requirement is intended to reduce anonymous comments in news-related conversations on"The new regulations are targeting ordinary netizens, which means news readers. The biggest impact is that real name restriction is needed for reading news. If users do not provide real identity information, the news platforms cannot provide service to them. My guess is that the measure is to prevent users from making anonymous comments in the news thread. With real name registration, it is easier to catch those making 'illegal' comments."Chang Ping, exiled Chinese journalist based in Germany agreed that the real name registration is to stop anonymous comments on news threads:"It is difficult to implement [the real name registration of news readers], the most likely result is to make sure the readers cannot comment anonymously."