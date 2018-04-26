In the 25th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off rampaging Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. Table-toppers Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to outsmart each other and continue their winning run so that they can consolidate their positions in the Vivo IPL Points table.



A rampant has won five of its six league games while Hyderabad have managed to carve out four victories from six games, standing third in the Vivo IPL points-table. Kings XI openers Lokesh Rahul and have been a major reason behind their success. While Rahul has accumulated 236 runs from six games, the Caribbean self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" has amassed 229 runs from just three matches. Gayle however, missed the previous match against Delhi Daredevils due to fitness issues and his absence was clearly felt in Punjab's opening. If the 38-year-old returns for Thursday's game, it will be again be a threat to the opponent's bowling. Karun Nair has also been impressive after 173 runs from five innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle. The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management, keeping in view Hyderabad's decent bowling attack.

ALSO READ: Overconfidence, injury, dropped catch: Story of SRH's first IPL 2018 loss



On the other hand,in the match 23 of IPL 2to bring their campaign back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats. Despite missing the services of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers showed their bowling prowess. Pacer Siddartha Kaul and leg-spinner Rashid Khan helped the home team dismiss the two-time champions for 87 on a slow wicket at the Wankhede Stadium to record a 31-run victory. Sunrisers have looked a balanced side with skipper Kane Williamson leading the from the front with 259 runs and Kaul standing out with nine wickets in the tournament so far.

It was KXIP who had handed out a 15-run loss to the Sunrisers earlier at Mohali. They were, in fact, blown away by Chris Gayle, who had cracked a 63-ball 104. The West Indian T20 exponent has looked in ominous form this season with a hundred and two fifties.

Here are a few things to know before the (SRH) vs (KXIP) match to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash: batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against KXIP: Kane Williamson is among the few classical batsmen, typecast as a long-format specialist, who has been able to succeed in the The Kiwi batsman, in his new role as opener, has adapted well to the demands of the format – mainly on the temperament front. Williamson is currently SRH’s top run-getter – with nearly twice the number of the team’s second-highest run-getter. Shikhar Dhawan will be the other individual expected to make big contributions for SRH. have struggled with their opening pair this season, and being forced to rejig their combination because of the injury to Billy Stanlake, might have just opened up a window for Alex Hales at the top, the Englishman has a strike-rate of 143.54 in T20 cricket.

bowlers who might make an impact in today’s match against KXIP: Sunrisers Hyderabad's strength mostly relies on their bowlers, who didn't let Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence be felt in the game against the Rohit Sharma-led side. Bhuvneshwar has scalped six wickets from four games, with an economy under seven. In the context of the IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among the few bowlers who has vastly improved. After collecting just 24 wickets in 31 matches in his first three seasons, Bhuvneshwar has picked up 93 wickets in 63 matches in the following five seasons (including IPL 2018). Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan have also bagged six wickets each from as many games while medium pacer Siddarth Kaul has been the most impressive with nine wickets from six games. Another medium pacer Basil Thampi, who featured in just a game for Hyderabad, came out with a clinical show against Mumbai. The 24-year-old picked two wickets conceding just four runs from 1.5 overs. However, pacer Billy Stanlake, who has been in good touch in the ongoing edition with five wickets from four games, has been ruled out of the remaianing season after a fracture in his finger.

batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against SRH: Chris Gayle, who is likely to return to KXIP, and KL Rahul will be expected to carry forward their form; Gayle, who missed the previous match to give him time to recover from soreness, has three 50-plus scores this season, and he must surely be licking his lips at the prospect of playing against SRH, against whom he scored a hundred a week ago. Rahul has amassed 236 runs in his six outings, using his ability to time the ball to find the boundaries regularly.



bowlers who might make an impact in today’s match against SRH: In the bowling department, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up. Also, medium pacers Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bowling responsibility. Andrew Tye has been an important performer for Kings XI Punjab; the Australian has been outstanding, particularly bowling in the death. He has collected two wickets each in his last four matches, and will look to extend that stretch. Mujeeb ur Rahman’s four overs will also be crucial in KXIP’s bowling plans; very few batsmen have managed to decipher and score off the Afghan mystery spinner, and it will be interesting to see how the Sunrisers batsmen, who have had some difficulties against spin, fare against him.

Fractured finger rules Stanlake out of IPL 2018: paceman Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season due to a fractured finger. The Australian suffered a displaced fracture on the little finger of his right hand while fielding in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The franchise has confirmed in a tweet that the 23-year-old will not be available for the rest of the tournament. "Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of owing to a fractured finger. The #OrangeArmy wishes him a speedy recovery," the franchise tweeted.

Kaul reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct: Sunrisers Hyderbad pacer Siddharth Kaul has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the match against Mumbai Indians here. "Mr. Kaul admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.4 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," read an IPL media advisory. What led to the breach of conduct was not mentioned in the advisory but Kaul got a bit carried away while celebrating the dismissal of Mumbai spinner Mayanka Markande at the Wankhede Stadium last night. Kaul has been in fine form so far in the season, taking nine wickets in six games.

Part of 2019 IPL may shift to the UAE due to general elections: A part of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the general elections in 2019, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said. "Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the IPL next year may take place in the UAE," the BCCI official said on condition of anonymity. "There could be a possibility of a part of the IPL being shifted like last time. It will depend on the general election dates," the official added. The first two weeks of the 2014 IPL was also played in the UAE, after the BCCI was forced to shift the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament outside the country because of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May. The 11th edition of the IPL is currently underway. In 2009, the second edition of the IPL was hosted by South Africa.

Team Head to Head ahead of today’s match between and Kings XI Punjab:



Overall:



Matches – 11, won – 8, won – 3



In Hyderabad:



Matches – 5, won – 4, won – 1

When these two teams met earlier this season – in Match 16 – KXIP prevailed after they successfully defended 193 and restricted the Sunrisers to 178-4.

Trivia ahead of today’s match between and Kings XI Punjab:

