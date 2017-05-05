E-commerce focus may threaten India's interests at WTO

Permanent solution to foodgrain stock holding, special safeguard mechanism may be affected

With developed nations becoming louder on demands for talks on e-commerce, India may have a hard time ignoring the issue at the upcoming ministerial this year.Barely two months after World Trade Organization (WTO) head Roberto Azevedo visited India, warning that discussions on e-commerce would move forward no matter who participated, news pouring in from Geneva over the last few days show growing deliberations on e-commerce among nations. An international grouping has been formed in this regard, composed of Latin American nations Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Uruguay as well as their partners in this issue, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.Named the 'Friends of E-Commerce for Development', the grouping has initiated panel-level talks on the issue with some nations also mooting the idea of making it part of the formal agenda for the upcoming ministerial conference in Argentina later this year in December. Participating in the talks, Azevedo had said e-commerce .

Subhayan Chakraborty