That sinking feeling once again

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have turned wary about emerging markets after the Federal Reserve signalled that it was going to lighten its balance sheet and, quite possibly, raise USD policy rates again by December. Every emerging market saw corrections in the second half of September. India was among the worst hit, as FPIs rebalanced to safer hard currency assets. FPIs sold over Rs 11,000 crore of equity in September and they’ve substantially cut back on rupee debt buying, too. Domestic institutions bought in huge quantities. But the market fell since retail investors also ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?