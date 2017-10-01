That sinking feeling once again

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have turned wary about emerging markets after the Federal Reserve signalled that it was going to lighten its balance sheet and, quite possibly, raise USD policy rates again by December. Every emerging market saw corrections in the second half of September. India was among the worst hit, as FPIs rebalanced to safer hard currency assets. FPIs sold over Rs 11,000 crore of equity in September and they’ve substantially cut back on rupee debt buying, too. Domestic institutions bought in huge quantities. But the market fell since retail investors also ...