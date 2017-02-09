AIADMK is now with autocracy, says Presidium Chairman Madhusudanan

-
Madhusudhan said: “AIADMK is now with autocracy and we need to save the Party so I decided to support OPS.”
Natham Viswanathan, one of the cabinet ministers who support OPS and was also a member of Jayalalithaa’s party, said, “The Party needs to be saved from Sasikala family.”
