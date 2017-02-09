TRENDING ON BS
O Pannerselvam and MK Stalin share a very political relationship, says DMK
AIADMK is now with autocracy, says Presidium Chairman Madhusudanan

Panneerselvam said that late Jayalalithaa wanted Madhusudanan to be general secretary

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam. Photo: PTI
Adding a new twist in the Tamil Nadu politics, AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan Thursday met O Panneerselvam and extended his support. The development comes ahead few hours before Tamil Nadu governor is expected to reach Chennai.

Madhusudanan reached caretaker Chief Minister Panneerselvam house in the afternoon. Being an eminent figure in AIADMK, he chairs all the meetings of the Party, including the MLAs meeting held at Chennai yesterday.

Madusudanan is a close confidant of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. In fact Panneerselvam yesterday said that late Jayalalithaa wanted Madhusudanan to be general secretary.


Madhusudhan said: “AIADMK is now with autocracy and we need to save the Party so I decided to support OPS.”

Natham Viswanathan, one of the cabinet ministers who support OPS and was also a member of Jayalalithaa’s party, said, “The Party needs to be saved from Sasikala family.”

Madusudanan also attended AIADMK MLAs meeting held in Chennai on Wednesday.

Till now five MLAs, including K P Munuswamy, have openly said they are supporting Panneerselvam.
 

