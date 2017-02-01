Budget
Business Standard

Highways allocation stepped up to Rs 64,000 crore: Arun Jaitley

'For transport sector -- railways, road, shipping, govt provides Rs 2,41,000 cr,' Jaitleysaid

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced enhancing the outlay for National Highways by 11 per cent to Rs 64,000 crore for 2017-18.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, Jaitley said, "In the road sector, I have stepped up the budget allocation for the National Highways from Rs 57,676 crore in the budget estimate of 2016-17 to Rs 64,000 crore in 2017-18."

"For transport sector, including railways, road and shipping, government provides Rs 2.41 lakh crore," he added.

Jaitley said 2,000 km of coastal connectivity roads have been identified for construction and development. This will facilitate better connectivity of ports and remote villages, he said.

"The total length of roads including those under the PMGSY built from 2014-15 to current year is about 1,40,000 km, which is significantly higher than the previous three years," Jaitley said.

He said 133-km roads per day were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as against 73-km in 2011-14.

