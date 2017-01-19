Will we see multiple service tax rates?

Budget 2016 had hiked the by 0.5 per cent to 15 per cent. The GST Council had already agreed on a four-slab structure as 0, 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, reports Economic Times

Budget 2016 had proposed to impose a cess, called the Krishi Kalyan Cess, at 0.5 per cent on all taxable services. The new effective is settled at 15 per cent. While presenting Budget 2015, the FM had increased the rate from 12.36 to 14 per cent.

This new rate of at 14 per cent was applicable from June 1, 2015. Moreover, from November 15, 2015, Swachh Bharat at 0.5 per cent also got applicable. Therefore, the effective rate of is currently at 14.5 per cent with effect from November 15, 2015.

For some services, the rate could be set lower at 12 per cent, while for most others it might settle at 18 per cent. Budgets, especially over the last two years, have given the indication that the rate is slowly being increased to bring closer to the expected GST rate of 18 per cent.