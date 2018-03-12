JUST IN
You are here » Home » Budget » Railway Budget

Railway Budget 2017

Union Minister for Railways, Suresh Prabhu along with MOS Manoj Sinha arrive at Parliament for presenting the Railway Budget 2016-17, in New Delhi (pic: Sanjay

Railway Budget 2016: Suresh Prabhu fails to take the bull by its horns

Skipped the grave numbers which he chose to table before the Lok Sabha as annexure to the speech

Related: Rail Budget 2016: 10 key takeaways from Suresh Prabhu's speech

Rail Budget 2016 is a balance between growth, operation efficiency, says India Inc

Markets likely to remain volatile, Railway Budget eyed

Markets likely to remain volatile, Railway Budget eyed

Last Updated at

F&O expiry and Budget will dominate market sentiment in absence of major global cues

Suresh Prabhu, Railways

Railways to tap auto and FMCG sectors in big way

Last Updated at

A senior railway official said that the need of the hour is to enter new areas to expand the freight operation

Is Suresh Prabhu the 'fallen god' he is made out to be?

Railways to slash operational cost; curb working expenses

Last Updated at

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will present his second Rail Budget on Feb 25

Railway opts for online fuel management system

Railways opts for online fuel management system

Last Updated at

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu likely to announce fuel management system in Rail Budget 2016-17

Jayalalithaa, MGR

'Tamil Nadu's concerns not addressed in rail ministry's draft MoU for SPVs'

Last Updated at

CM J Jayalalithaa writes to PM seeking revision of such MoUs for setting up special purpose vehicles to take up projects

More Stories

Economic Survey

» More