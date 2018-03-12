Railway Budget 2017
Railway Budget 2016: Suresh Prabhu fails to take the bull by its horns
Skipped the grave numbers which he chose to table before the Lok Sabha as annexure to the speech
IRCTC, IRCON to be listed: Railways mega holding co on the backburner?
Railway authorities termed listing of these companies as a 'shocker'
IRCTC, IRCON, IRFC to be listed on bourses: Jaitley during Budget address
Government will continue to use the ETF route for disinvestment of PSUs
Rail stocks decline 3-5% ahead of Railway Budget
The investors are looking for a safety fund for railways
Markets likely to remain volatile, Railway Budget eyed
F&O expiry and Budget will dominate market sentiment in absence of major global cues
Railways to tap auto and FMCG sectors in big way
A senior railway official said that the need of the hour is to enter new areas to expand the freight operation
Railways to slash operational cost; curb working expenses
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will present his second Rail Budget on Feb 25
Railways opts for online fuel management system
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu likely to announce fuel management system in Rail Budget 2016-17
'Tamil Nadu's concerns not addressed in rail ministry's draft MoU for SPVs'
CM J Jayalalithaa writes to PM seeking revision of such MoUs for setting up special purpose vehicles to take up projects
Economic Survey
Budget 2018: Highlights from the Economic Survey of India 2018
Ahead of Budget 2018, The Economic Survey of India 2018 was tabled in the Parliament on 29th January 2018 by Finance ...
- FRBM panel roadmap became obsolete last year: CEA Arvind Subramanian
- India's spending on R&D reduces against rising per capita income
- Budget 2018: After Economic Survey 2018, all eyes on what Jaitley does on Feb 1