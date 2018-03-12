Evonik, TeamTec to co-market Avitalis ballast water treatment system While TeamTec will be responsible globally for manufacture, sales and service of Avitalis, Evonik will ensure the supply of Peraclean Ocean, ...

Technip acquires minority stake in pipeline welding firm Serimax Serimax will remain an independent service and technology provider, and will continue to serve its clients in the offshore, onshore pipeline and ...