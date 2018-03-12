"Digitalisation is bringing about advances in manufacturing technologies"
Says Niranjan Nadkarni of TUV SUD while explaining the impact of digitalisation in today's world
Piramal Finance to invest Rs 485 crore in Apollo LogiSolutions
Investment to boost Apollo LogiSolutions' capabilities in providing end-to-end logistics solutions
Leveraging IoT to travel on the GST highway
Technology & IoT will play a major role for logistics industry in the GST regime
The ripple effect in the Indian auto industry
Will more MNC carmakers follow the footsteps of GM, which has decided to stop retailing in India?
News
Artificial intelligence brings new ideas to the factory floor
Though AI is gaining traction, smart manufacturers see their people as most valuable resources
TUV SUD elevates Niranjan Nadkarni to lead business of newly formed region
He will be responsible for the strategic growth of South & SE Asia, Middle East & Africa region
Features
Water treatment firms bank on Clean India mission for growth
The government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Clean Ganga, etc are expected to trigger the demand for water treatment solutions in the ...
Low cost automation: A boon for auto component SMEs?
In addition to simplifying the process, low cost automation reduces the manual content without changing the basic setup
Maximise returns with integrated process optimisation software
By implementing integrated process optimisation software, Asian companies, faced with cost pressure and productivity issues, can drive ...
International News
Evonik, TeamTec to co-market Avitalis ballast water treatment system
While TeamTec will be responsible globally for manufacture, sales and service of Avitalis, Evonik will ensure the supply of Peraclean Ocean, ...
Technip acquires minority stake in pipeline welding firm Serimax
Serimax will remain an independent service and technology provider, and will continue to serve its clients in the offshore, onshore pipeline and ...
Micro-hybrids, not electric vehicles or fuel cells, to drive auto efficiency
Carmakers will mainly use micro-hybrid or 'start-stop' technology, along with lightweighting, to meet challenging fuel economy targets, says Lux ...
Interviews
Shilpi Cable endeavours to be a billion dollar company by 2020: Manish Goel
In this interview, Manish Goel, MD, Shilpi Cable, sheds light on growth strategy as the company plans to venture into LED market, and expand its ...
Opinion
US poised to become a LNG export powerhouse: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Traditionally used for residential and commercial heating purposes, usage of natural gas is now fast expanding in electricity generation, ...