Beyond Business Features
March 10, 2018, Saturday
E-commerce companies' united fight against piracy is stronger than ever
Even as the enormity that is the counterfeit goods space goes largely untracked, e-commerce firms appear to be tightening their ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Soorma: Wunderkind Sandeep Singh's hockey journey, now on screen
A biopic on the tragedy, and miracle, that is hockey wunderkind Sandeep Singh's life will bring him back where he belongs - in ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
We are born out of nature and we like to go back to nature, says B V Doshi
Balkrishna V Doshi's favourite cuisine is Italian, besides chaat and the Indian thali
March 03, 2018, Saturday
From cure in cow urine to 'superior child', pseudoscience inviting research
Pseudoscience is a set of beliefs or practices that masquerades as science to claim legitimacy
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Meet Sonia Shirsat, India's lone internationally acclaimed fadista
She aims to revive fado and widen its appeal to non-Portuguese speakers
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Reintroducing Talat Mahmood to today's youth: Efforts to culminate in Delhi
A passionate effort to reintroduce Talat Mahmood to the youth will culminate in a musical evening in Delhi, writes Veenu Sandhu
February 24, 2018, Saturday
In Picasso's 'Blue Period', scanners find secrets he painted over
Using tools originally developed for medicine and geology, the researchers peered through the canvas without damaging it
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Art festival at Jantar Mantar: JaipurPhoto 2018 is back with myriad stories
The play between architecture and contemporary photography is the thread that runs through the festival
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Chintan: An NGO working towards improving lives of urban waste pickers
Chintan has 40 staffers and an annual turnover of Rs 50 million
February 23, 2018, Friday
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Modern screen, dual camera at premium price
At Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the Redmi Note 5 Pro seems a little overpriced. It would have made sense ...
February 17, 2018, Saturday
How private universities affect higher-education opportunities in India
The focus on liberal arts and the shift to a more nuanced core curriculum structure is both new and niche
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Poetics of space: Balan Nambiar's artwork of six decades, in retrospect
Balan Nambiar has focused on making steel sculptures for the past 18 years; about 140 of his works are taller than him
February 17, 2018, Saturday
New York's Central Park: A dynamic beauty and miraculous oasis of nature
Seasons in New York are dramatically variable, with summers as hot as in North India and blustery winters
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Searching for saffron at Agra's 10-day annual art-and-craft Taj Mahotsav
The 2018 edition of the Taj Mahotsav, which begins tomorrow, has posed another such opportunity to drag the Taj Mahal back into ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Meet Hanan Bukhari, the Pakistani journalist who reported his own wedding
To do a comprehensive job, Bukhari went on to interview his parents, mother-in-law and bride
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Mela Phulkari festival showcases how a dying art is given new lease of life
Phulkari is a traditional handwork from Punjab that possibly originates from the Persian art of Gulkari
February 10, 2018, Saturday
From sights to foods, all the sensory feast from London's Borough Market
Surrounded by sights and smells of artisanal foods from across the world, Neeta Lal indulges in a sensory feast at Borough Market ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Kinesiology, study of body movements, is rapidly making inroads into India
Kinesiologists are of the opinion that everybody, including animals, follows Kinesiology
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Howrah Bridge exercises its magnetic pull on artists of new generation
The wrestling fences, the orderly commotion around the bridge, among other activities make it a perfect subject
February 04, 2018, Sunday
The mathematics of being a good human
Ayush Kishore has learnt to give away what he has, very early in life. It was not just money but the chance to give someone a new ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Meet the Yewale brothers, who make Rs 1.2 million a month selling tea
It took four years for the Yewale brothers to re-enter the tea business, juggling visits and samplings with their other ventures
March 10, 2018, Saturday
B V Doshi's architecture is a sum of shapes that have won Pritzker Prize
Few of us knew of Doshi's ability to convert his architectural drawings into miniature-like paintings
March 09, 2018, Friday
The weird, wonderful treasures inside Europe's greatest watch museum
Among the Museum's holdings are a large number of pocket watches by Breguet, and it's saying something that despite their beauty ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Kommune is becoming a hub for Indian storytelling talent
An unusual collective of performing arts is becoming a hub for storytelling talent, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
March 03, 2018, Saturday
How a fabric with a hoary history was rediscovered by fashion designers
Ramie is a fabric made from the nettles that grow wild in rainfall-rich states like Meghalaya
March 02, 2018, Friday
When writing a book leaves a (literal) mark on its author
Yet the wages of a book go deeper than royalties or celebration
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Meet Sonelal, the man who bit off a snake's head in revenge
Most men in Sonelal's village consume hooch, said to be highly toxic, and inducive of psychotic behaviour
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Shrinking club of pipe smoking is in danger of being entirely snuffed out
While the story is no different in India, a small group of men - pipe smoking is, by and large, a clubby, male activity - is ...
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Education Alliance is trying to fix India's failing govt school system
Of the existing 900,000 government schools in the country, over 350,000 have 50 students or less even - when the infrastructure ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Billy Graham: The Pastor who filled stadiums and counselled presidents
A central achievement of his was encouraging evangelical Protestants to regain the social influence they had once wielded
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi, a champion of artificial intelligence
Tanmay Bakshi, tech prodigy and educationist, is a champion of artificial intelligence and, well, SpongeBob SquarePants
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Ishara puppet fest returns with playful but thought-provoking performances
With a mix of traditional and modern, this edition of Ishara also showcases the evolution of puppetry
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Black Panther review: A crisp narrative and statement for people of colour
After many generations of white superheros, Black Panther is an important film that holds its own
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Movie review: Black Panther poised to shatter a Hollywood myth
An opening total in that range would put Black Panther on a course to become one of the year's biggest hits
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Jyoti Amge explains what it means to be the world's smallest woman
For Amge, the recognition helped smooth out prejudice, as also malice, but not the rigours of everyday living
February 10, 2018, Saturday
The Hong Kong Club: A meal is not simply a meal when had at this restaurant
When is a meal not simply a meal? When it's had at this new Cantonese restaurant in Delhi
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Movie review: Pad Man does well to question the taboo around menstruation
Pad Man comes with its shares of flaws, but does well to question the taboo around menstruation, writes Kakoli Chakraborty
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Howrah Bridge: A magnetic pull of the steely wonder for filmmakers
In India's cinematic imagination, the imposing structure always evoked romance, thrill and awe - three ingredients of a ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Howrah Bridge is blending India's modern present with its spiritual past
It is not only a bridge across space but also through time, connecting India's modern present with its spiritual past
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Narayan and Iravati Lavate wish to end their lives on their own terms
Inside the small apartment is a pile of books - on forensic medicine, the Right to Information, a copy of the Constitution of ...