March 10, 2018, Saturday E-commerce companies' united fight against piracy is stronger than ever Even as the enormity that is the counterfeit goods space goes largely untracked, e-commerce firms appear to be tightening their ...

March 10, 2018, Saturday Soorma: Wunderkind Sandeep Singh's hockey journey, now on screen A biopic on the tragedy, and miracle, that is hockey wunderkind Sandeep Singh's life will bring him back where he belongs - in ...

March 03, 2018, Saturday From cure in cow urine to 'superior child', pseudoscience inviting research Pseudoscience is a set of beliefs or practices that masquerades as science to claim legitimacy

March 03, 2018, Saturday Meet Sonia Shirsat, India's lone internationally acclaimed fadista She aims to revive fado and widen its appeal to non-Portuguese speakers

March 03, 2018, Saturday Reintroducing Talat Mahmood to today's youth: Efforts to culminate in Delhi A passionate effort to reintroduce Talat Mahmood to the youth will culminate in a musical evening in Delhi, writes Veenu Sandhu

February 24, 2018, Saturday In Picasso's 'Blue Period', scanners find secrets he painted over Using tools originally developed for medicine and geology, the researchers peered through the canvas without damaging it

February 24, 2018, Saturday Art festival at Jantar Mantar: JaipurPhoto 2018 is back with myriad stories The play between architecture and contemporary photography is the thread that runs through the festival

February 24, 2018, Saturday Chintan: An NGO working towards improving lives of urban waste pickers Chintan has 40 staffers and an annual turnover of Rs 50 million

February 23, 2018, Friday Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Modern screen, dual camera at premium price At Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the Redmi Note 5 Pro seems a little overpriced. It would have made sense ...

February 17, 2018, Saturday How private universities affect higher-education opportunities in India The focus on liberal arts and the shift to a more nuanced core curriculum structure is both new and niche

February 17, 2018, Saturday Poetics of space: Balan Nambiar's artwork of six decades, in retrospect Balan Nambiar has focused on making steel sculptures for the past 18 years; about 140 of his works are taller than him

February 17, 2018, Saturday New York's Central Park: A dynamic beauty and miraculous oasis of nature Seasons in New York are dramatically variable, with summers as hot as in North India and blustery winters

February 17, 2018, Saturday Searching for saffron at Agra's 10-day annual art-and-craft Taj Mahotsav The 2018 edition of the Taj Mahotsav, which begins tomorrow, has posed another such opportunity to drag the Taj Mahal back into ...

February 10, 2018, Saturday Meet Hanan Bukhari, the Pakistani journalist who reported his own wedding To do a comprehensive job, Bukhari went on to interview his parents, mother-in-law and bride

February 10, 2018, Saturday Mela Phulkari festival showcases how a dying art is given new lease of life Phulkari is a traditional handwork from Punjab that possibly originates from the Persian art of Gulkari

February 10, 2018, Saturday From sights to foods, all the sensory feast from London's Borough Market Surrounded by sights and smells of artisanal foods from across the world, Neeta Lal indulges in a sensory feast at Borough Market ...

February 10, 2018, Saturday Howrah Bridge exercises its magnetic pull on artists of new generation The wrestling fences, the orderly commotion around the bridge, among other activities make it a perfect subject