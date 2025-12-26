Friday, December 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi court extends NIA custody of two accused in Red Fort blast case

Delhi court extends NIA custody of two accused in Red Fort blast case

The NIA has arrested nine people, including Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheen Sayeed, in the case

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025

On December 18, NIA arrested Dar, the ninth accused in the case. He is a Jammu and Kashmir resident and allegedly a close associate of Umar-un-Nabi | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Friday extended the NIA custody of two accused in the Red Fort blast case.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma allowed the probe agency to quiz the accused Yasir Ahmed Dar in its custody for ten more days, while the other accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla will be quizzed for eight more days.

Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigations, Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, was the alleged planner of the terrorist attack that left 15 people dead.

 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Dr Malla in Delhi on December 9, calling him a key accused in the conspiracy.

According to the NIA investigations, Naseer had knowingly harboured Umar-un-Nabi by providing him logistical support. He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack, the agency stated earlier on December 9.

On December 18, NIA arrested Dar, the ninth accused in the case. He is a Jammu and Kashmir resident and allegedly a close associate of Umar-un-Nabi.

The NIA has arrested nine people, including Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheen Sayeed, in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

