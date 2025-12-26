Friday, December 26, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM attack case: Court frames charges against two accused persons

Delhi CM attack case: Court frames charges against two accused persons

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann said the proceedings of the case will be in camera since the victim is a public figure

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Setting the stage for trial, a Delhi court on Friday formally framed charges against two persons accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a public event earlier this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann said the proceedings of the case will be in camera since the victim is a public figure.

The judge formally framed charges against Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, after they were physically produced in the court.

Earlier on December 20, the court had ordered the framing of charges against the duo under various penal provisions, including attempt to murder, saying there was a prima facie case against them.

 

The judge said that prima facie all ingredients for the offence punishable under BNS Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (using criminal force on a public servant while they are executing their duty), 109(1) (attempt to murder) are made out against both the accused.

Also Read

Air pollution numbers govt

EVs help, but Delhi's air pollution problem needs more than adoptionpremium

Delhi Metro

Delhi's air quality improves to AQI 234; forecast shows decline ahead

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro runs first-ever train as special service on 23rd anniversary

arrested, jailed, police custody

ATS again takes custody of Pune engineer held for alleged terror links

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Industrial-logistics space demand hits record 76.5 mn sq ft this year

Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on August 20, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, was arrested and booked under attempt to murder and other charges.

Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh has been accused of conspiring with his friend Khimjibhai to attack the chief minister.

According to the prosecution, both the accused held a meeting in Gujarat's Rajkot, and Shaikh transferred Rs 2,000 into the account of Khimjibhai so that he could plan the whole attack.

On October 18, the Delhi Police filed a 400-page chargesheet against both the accused under various offences, including attempt to murder, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, and criminal conspiracy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

'Will open Pandora's Box': Centre on plea to cut GST on air purifiers

A woman lights a candle as she offers prayer for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami on the 21st anniversary of the disaster, at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, India December 26, 2025 | REUTERS

Tamil Nadu marks 21st anniversary of 2004 tsunami with silent tributes

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Delhi court extends NIA custody of two accused in Red Fort blast case

Surya Kant

CJI Surya Kant proposes multi-door courthouse for dispute resolution

Members of Hindu organisations, under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, stage a protest against the alleged killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh | PTI

Pro-Hindu protesters rally in Kolkata over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon