Friday, December 26, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre asks IAS officers to file property details on time or face action

Centre asks IAS officers to file property details on time or face action

IAS officers are required to submit their annual Immovable Property Return (IPR) by January 31 of the following year

IAS

Centre asked IAS officers to file property disclosures on time. (Representative image from Pexels)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has asked all officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to file their property details within the prescribed deadline or face consequences, which include disciplinary proceedings and denial of promotion.
 
The directive is issued through an official communique by the Ministry of Personnel.
 
IAS officers are required to submit their annual Immovable Property Return (IPR) by January 31 of the following year.

What the rules require

The communique said that the requirement flows from Rule 16(2) of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, along with instructions issued in Office Memorandums dated February 16, 1960 and January 4, 1994.
 
 
“As you are aware, in terms of Rule 16(2) of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and the instructions issued vide OMs dated 16.02.1960 and 04.01.1994 under this Rule, every member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is required to submit annual Immovable Property Return (IPR) by 31st January of the next year,” the communique said.

Also Read

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

We condemn Das' killing, reject anti-India narrative in Bangladesh: MEA

Min Aung Hlaing

Why Myanmar is going to hold elections on December 28 amid a civil war

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

China sanctions 20 US defence firms, executives over Taiwan arms package

Money, finance

How Indians insured, invested and paid in 2025: Key financial trends

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

Hidden forex charges bothering you? Expert explains what RBI's rules change

 
It added that failure to comply with these provisions constitutes “good and sufficient reason” for initiating disciplinary proceedings.

Impact on promotions and pay matrix

The Ministry made it clear that non-filing of IPR could directly affect an officer’s career progression.
 
“Failure on part of the members of the Service to comply with the requirements of the aforesaid provisions constitutes good and sufficient reason for, inter alia, institution of disciplinary proceedings against them,” the communique said, as it referred to earlier Office Memorandums issued in 2007 and 2011.
 
It further said that Rule 3(1) of the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016 was amended through a notification dated December 30, 2021, which made the timely filing of IPR mandatory for being considered for appointment to the next level of the pay matrix.
 
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) introduced online filing of IPRs for IAS officers in January 2017 through the SPARROW module.
 
“It is indeed a matter of immense satisfaction that the officers are submitting their IPR either electronically or uploading a scanned copy of the manually filled-in IPR, over the years,” the communique dated December 23 said.
 
The Ministry clarified that the online module will close automatically after the deadline.
 
“This online module will close automatically after the prescribed timeline, that is January 31, 2026, in respect of the calendar year 2025,” the communique said.

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM attack case: Court frames charges against two accused persons

Delhi High Court

'Will open Pandora's Box': Centre on plea to cut GST on air purifiers

A woman lights a candle as she offers prayer for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami on the 21st anniversary of the disaster, at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, India December 26, 2025 | REUTERS

Tamil Nadu marks 21st anniversary of 2004 tsunami with silent tributes

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Delhi court extends NIA custody of two accused in Red Fort blast case

Surya Kant

CJI Surya Kant proposes multi-door courthouse for dispute resolution

Topics : IAS officers IAS BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon