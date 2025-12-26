Friday, December 26, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Will open Pandora's Box': Centre on plea to cut GST on air purifiers

'Will open Pandora's Box': Centre on plea to cut GST on air purifiers

The court was hearing a petition that asked for lowering GST on air purifiers amid Delhi's worsening air quality index

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre to file a detailed reply to the petition within 10 days. The matter will be heard again on January 9.(Photo: Twitter)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

The central government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that reducing goods and services tax (GST) on air purifiers could create problems in the future, as many others may then demand similar tax cuts.
 
The court was hearing a petition that asked for lowering GST on air purifiers amid Delhi’s worsening air quality index (AQI).
 
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) N Venkataraman, who was representing the Centre, said that if the GST Council mechanism is bypassed in this case, more GST exemptions may be sought without following the proper procedure, the Bar and Bench reported.

There is a process: Centre

"This will open a Pandora's Box. The parliamentary committee has recommended something to us. It will be considered. There is a process. We are not saying anything. We are not saying whether it will be done or not. Constitution issue is involved," the ASG said.
 
 
The Centre's counsel also said that the GST Council meeting has to take place physically only, and it is not possible to convene the meeting through video conferencing.

What did the court say?

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre to file a detailed reply to the petition within 10 days. The matter will be heard again on January 9.
 
Earlier, on December 24, the court had asked the GST Council to meet as soon as possible and consider reducing or removing GST on air purifiers.

Delhi AQI remains very poor

Delhi’s air quality has stayed in the ‘very poor’ category for several months. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the city’s average AQI at 8 am on Friday was 305.
 
Anand Vihar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 390. This came a day after air quality briefly improved to the ‘poor’ category on Christmas, following nearly two weeks of ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ pollution levels.
 
 
 

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

