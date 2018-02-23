Beyond Business Features
March 10, 2018, Saturday
E-commerce companies' united fight against piracy is stronger than ever
Even as the enormity that is the counterfeit goods space goes largely untracked, e-commerce firms appear to be tightening their ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Meet the Yewale brothers, who make Rs 1.2 million a month selling tea
It took four years for the Yewale brothers to re-enter the tea business, juggling visits and samplings with their other ventures
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Soorma: Wunderkind Sandeep Singh's hockey journey, now on screen
A biopic on the tragedy, and miracle, that is hockey wunderkind Sandeep Singh's life will bring him back where he belongs - in ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
B V Doshi's architecture is a sum of shapes that have won Pritzker Prize
Few of us knew of Doshi's ability to convert his architectural drawings into miniature-like paintings
March 10, 2018, Saturday
We are born out of nature and we like to go back to nature, says B V Doshi
Balkrishna V Doshi's favourite cuisine is Italian, besides chaat and the Indian thali
March 09, 2018, Friday
The weird, wonderful treasures inside Europe's greatest watch museum
Among the Museum's holdings are a large number of pocket watches by Breguet, and it's saying something that despite their beauty ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
From cure in cow urine to 'superior child', pseudoscience inviting research
Pseudoscience is a set of beliefs or practices that masquerades as science to claim legitimacy
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Kommune is becoming a hub for Indian storytelling talent
An unusual collective of performing arts is becoming a hub for storytelling talent, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Meet Sonia Shirsat, India's lone internationally acclaimed fadista
She aims to revive fado and widen its appeal to non-Portuguese speakers
March 03, 2018, Saturday
How a fabric with a hoary history was rediscovered by fashion designers
Ramie is a fabric made from the nettles that grow wild in rainfall-rich states like Meghalaya
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Reintroducing Talat Mahmood to today's youth: Efforts to culminate in Delhi
A passionate effort to reintroduce Talat Mahmood to the youth will culminate in a musical evening in Delhi, writes Veenu Sandhu
March 02, 2018, Friday
When writing a book leaves a (literal) mark on its author
Yet the wages of a book go deeper than royalties or celebration
February 24, 2018, Saturday
In Picasso's 'Blue Period', scanners find secrets he painted over
Using tools originally developed for medicine and geology, the researchers peered through the canvas without damaging it
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Meet Sonelal, the man who bit off a snake's head in revenge
Most men in Sonelal's village consume hooch, said to be highly toxic, and inducive of psychotic behaviour
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Art festival at Jantar Mantar: JaipurPhoto 2018 is back with myriad stories
The play between architecture and contemporary photography is the thread that runs through the festival
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Shrinking club of pipe smoking is in danger of being entirely snuffed out
While the story is no different in India, a small group of men - pipe smoking is, by and large, a clubby, male activity - is ...
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Chintan: An NGO working towards improving lives of urban waste pickers
Chintan has 40 staffers and an annual turnover of Rs 50 million
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Education Alliance is trying to fix India's failing govt school system
Of the existing 900,000 government schools in the country, over 350,000 have 50 students or less even - when the infrastructure ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Modern screen, dual camera at premium price
At Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the Redmi Note 5 Pro seems a little overpriced. It would have made sense ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Billy Graham: The Pastor who filled stadiums and counselled presidents
A central achievement of his was encouraging evangelical Protestants to regain the social influence they had once wielded