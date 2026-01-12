Monday, January 12, 2026 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raghav Chadha turns Blinkit delivery partner for a day, posts short video

The video comes weeks after Raghav Chadha raised concerns in Parliament about the working conditions of gig and platform workers

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday shared a video of himself stepping into the role of a Blinkit delivery partner for a day, with the caption suggesting it aimed to offer a glimpse into the daily work of gig workers.
 
In a post on X, Chadha shared the short clip that appeared to be a teaser of the experience. “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned!” he said in the caption of the post.
 
The clip shows Chadha changing into a Blinkit T-shirt and jacket before collecting a delivery bag from a rider. He is then seen riding pillion on a scooter, stopping at a store to pick up items, and travelling to a residential building for the delivery.
 
 
At the customer’s doorstep, the delivery partner steps out of the lift and rings the doorbell, with Chadha following closely behind, completing the drop-off.

The video comes weeks after Chadha had raised concerns in Parliament about the working conditions of gig and platform workers. He flagged issues such as low pay, long working hours and the lack of social security for delivery partners and other app-based workers.
 
Following the Winter Session of Parliament, Chadha had also invited a Blinkit delivery partner, Thapliyal Ji from Uttarakhand, to his residence for lunch.
 
Earlier, in another post on X, Chadha shared a video of his interaction with delivery executives from different quick-commerce companies.
 
“I sat down with delivery riders of Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit etc. This is not a rant. This is a conversation with those whose lives power our everyday comfort. It’s tragic that millions of delivery riders who helped build instant-commerce companies into what they are today are now forced to protest just to be heard.
 
"These platforms didn’t succeed because of algorithms alone. They succeeded because of human sweat and labour. It’s time companies start treating riders as human beings, not disposable data points. The gig economy cannot become a guilt-free exploitation economy,” he said.
 

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

