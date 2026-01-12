Raghav Chadha turns Blinkit delivery partner for a day, posts short video

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday shared a video of himself stepping into the role of a Blinkit delivery partner for a day, with the caption suggesting it aimed to offer a glimpse into the daily work of gig workers.

In a post on X, Chadha shared the short clip that appeared to be a teaser of the experience. “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned!” he said in the caption of the post.

The clip shows Chadha changing into a Blinkit T-shirt and jacket before collecting a delivery bag from a rider. He is then seen riding pillion on a scooter, stopping at a store to pick up items, and travelling to a residential building for the delivery.

At the customer’s doorstep, the delivery partner steps out of the lift and rings the doorbell, with Chadha following closely behind, completing the drop-off.

Earlier, in another post on X, Chadha shared a video of his interaction with delivery executives from different quick-commerce companies.

“I sat down with delivery riders of Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit etc. This is not a rant. This is a conversation with those whose lives power our everyday comfort. It’s tragic that millions of delivery riders who helped build instant-commerce companies into what they are today are now forced to protest just to be heard.

"These platforms didn’t succeed because of algorithms alone. They succeeded because of human sweat and labour. It’s time companies start treating riders as human beings, not disposable data points. The gig economy cannot become a guilt-free exploitation economy,” he said.