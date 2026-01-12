Gurugram's minimum temperature nears freezing point, coldest in Haryana

Gurugram became Haryana's coldest city, with the mercury plunging to just 0.6 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am on Monday as cold wave conditions intensified across the state, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said the average minimum temperature across the state fell by 0.8 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day and remained around 3 degrees below normal. The sharp dip pushed temperatures close to the freezing mark.

Temperature dips across cities

Several other parts of Haryana also reported severe cold conditions. Chandigarh reported a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani recorded 1.5 degrees Celsius, and Sirsa 1.7 degrees Celsius. Rohtak saw the mercury settle at 3.2 degrees Celsius, and Narnaul reported a minimum of 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave grips Delhi

Delhi also woke up to intense cold conditions on Monday, with minimum temperatures dipping to around 3 degrees Celsius at several weather stations, marking the coldest January day since 2023. According to IMD, Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to dip to 2-4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may hover around 18-20 degrees Celsius, making the day notably chilly.

Persistent cold wave conditions

According to IMD, minimum temperatures across most districts in Haryana were significantly below normal, indicating persistent cold wave conditions. The weather department has issued an orange alert, warning of cold wave conditions at many places in the northern region, along with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours.

Cold wave conditions are declared when the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal, or when the temperature touches 4 degrees Celsius or lower. A severe cold wave is announced if the minimum temperature drops to 2 degrees Celsius or below.