Company - Interviews
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bad loans in power need coordinated central, state action: Hemant Kanoria
Hemant Kanoria, Chairman and managing director of Srei Infrastructure Finance, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt & Namrata Acharya, there ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
The spirit of the law is not to stop us from investing, says Aditya Mittal
For more than a decade, ArcelorMittal has been trying without much luck to establish a presence in India by setting up greenfield ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Home cooking needs to be given their due, says Nestle's Maarten Geraets
Many alternatives that target similar consumption moments have come into the noodles space: Maarten Geraets tells Sangeeta Tanwar
March 11, 2018, Sunday
You have to find newer ways to work together & collaborate: Raji Ramaswamy
In a Q&A, CEO of Contract Advertising, along with her boss Tarun Rai, who is South Asia CEO of J Walter Thompson, highlights her ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Patanjali's growth only in small segment, not our competitor: Amul MD
In the dairy market, the competition is measured in terms of milk production and not in the commodity market. Patanjali is not ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Uniform rules across India will boost affordable housing: Anita Arjundas
Last month, the government had said the goods and services tax (GST) would be reduced from 12 per cent to eight per cent for ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
EVs won't bring quick gains, players must see volume growth: Pawan Goenka
Pawan Goenka says EVs need to expand gradually and a hundred per cent shift by 2030 is not possible
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Events sector is organised but environment is disorganized: Sabbas Joseph
Now in Delhi they have started online licensing-which is a big relief
March 03, 2018, Saturday
We see ourselves partnering with the govt on healthcare: Sanofi India MD
In a Q&A, N Rajaram says his firm has put the impact of GST behind it and is happy the govt's healthcare policies are becoming ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
With Google Cloud, we are opening the best to end customers: Rick Harshman
Harshman, Managing director (APAC) of Google Cloud says, the beauty of the cloud is we have customers like individual developers ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Want to see fair and equitable trade agreements: Harley-Davidson chief
Interview with Peter MacKenzie, managing director, Harley-Davidson India and China
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Higher volatility to persist due to fiscal slippage, says Pankaj Sharma
Bonds do not like fiscal indiscipline and the same is reflected in the rise in yields, says Pankaj Sharma, CIO. Edited excerpts
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Top business houses spread themselves too thin: Centrum Group exec chairman
'There is difference between building a refinery and an app-based business' Jaspal S Bindra
February 26, 2018, Monday
We'll be a significant hiring company in India in 2018: Capgemini COO
The COO says Capgemini continues to have high expectations and high ambitions for India
February 26, 2018, Monday
We'll develop home healthcare segment from scratch: Philips Homecare CEO
Richa Singh says she hopes to get some support from the government and insurance companies
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
See 2019 as glass half-full; there are many new opportunities: C P Gurnani
On the back of global recovery, there are many new opportunities to explore, especially in the digital space: CEO & MD of Tech ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
Pricing will not win the game in grocery e-tail, says Neville Noronha
When an individual buys a mobile or other electronic item online, they already know the brand and go there for the price
February 19, 2018, Monday
Our distribution reach is driving domestic growth: Britannia's Varun Berry
The Bengaluru-headquartered company's Managing Director Varun Berry tells that with strong domestic growth, the firm will ...
February 18, 2018, Sunday
The era of long-term and holistic brand association is over, says Kwan's MD
As a company, we moved away from endorsement five years ago
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Customs duty hikes in Budget to hit demand in 2018, says LG India MD
The market in India is big enough and many large global players are already present here. But manufacturing is still confined to ...