Culture of watching movies is stronger in South: PVR Inox MD Ajay Bijli

PVR Inox, which just opened the first multiplex in Ladakh, is having a great year. It is India’s largest theatre chain with 1,774 screens and ₹5,875 crore in 2024-25 (FY25) revenues. Not surprisingly, it dominates the ₹20,000 crore movie business in the country. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Managing Director Ajay Bijli on how the market for cinema could expand, and where PVR Inox is on that journey. Edited excerpts:

What has the year been like?

It has been quite fantastic. There were hardly any blockbusters. It was largely smaller movies, and yet we all did very well. Till the end