March 09, 2018, Friday
Will Yogi Adityanath's 'Bang Bang' policy in Uttar Pradesh backfire?
Elimination, incarceration & reformation of criminals in the past hasn't made Uttar Pradesh any safer
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Women: The real losers in Northeast polls as representation declines
Barely 3 per cent, or six of 180 seats, across the three state assemblies (60 seats for each state) have gone to women-three each ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Harvesting rain: How one Kerala district is solving its water problem
In Thrissur, 450,000 wells served the three-fourths of its three million population who were dependent on well water, which ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Finnish reality, not American dream for India's schools: Peter Vesterbacka
When he's not proposing to build an $18 billion undersea tunnel between Helsinki, the capital of Finland, and Tallinn, the ...
February 16, 2018, Friday
Modi's 'One Nation, One Election': Death knell for cooperative federalism?
More than One Nation, One Election, we need electoral reforms, that too at the core
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Valentine's Day vandalism and the political economy of policing in India
Another Valentine's day is upon us and young men and women across India will risk head shavings, face blackening, public ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
In six-fold increase, 25 mn Indians to be exposed to severe floods by 2040
India has a national level protection policy but none at the regional or the city levels, unlike developed countries such as UK ...
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Beating Retreat ceremony with nationalised flavour disappoints many
The changes made to the sole foreign composition that is still in the programme have drawn the sharpest criticism, writes Ajai ...
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Impeaching CJI Dipak Misra: Are the Communists living in fool's paradise?
CPM may fail to remove India's most powerful judge, but succeed in embarrassing the BJP
January 27, 2018, Saturday
The ASEAN Miracle review: Does the grouping deserve the Nobel Peace Prize?
The proposition forwarded in this book is intriguing but the editors may be overstating the case
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Marora: A village in Haryana with a little-known Donald Trump connection
Though they may not know who Donald Trump is or why their village is named after him, the US president is a godsend for the ...
January 19, 2018, Friday
Worried about your petrol bill? Relax, oil prices won't rise much this year
The International Energy Agency sees 'explosive' growth in US oil output as prices rally
January 14, 2018, Sunday
News digest: IDFC Bank-Capital First merger, SC crisis, World Bank and more
From IDFC Bank and Capital First merger to rising corporate bond yields, BS brings you up to date with the latest news
January 12, 2018, Friday
Budding Israel-India romance tested by Narendra Modi's balancing act
In December, New Delhi backed a United Nations resolution condemning President Donald Trump's new Israel-friendly policy on ...
December 30, 2017, Saturday
2017: A hard year for farmers, environment, and public healthcare
With bumper harvest crashing prices, air quality index rising and lack of infrastructure in public health care, the year 2017 ...
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
Why Gujarat, HP wins won't give BJP much clout in Rajya Sabha
The BJP covers 19 out of 29 Indian states and 67% of the country's population. In Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, it ...
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
103 Indians suspected of being ISIS sympathisers held, but few have joined
Uttar Pradesh - India's most populous state - reported the most (17) arrests, followed by Maharashtra (16), Telangana (16), ...
December 15, 2017, Friday
Virat-Anushka wedding: Maharaj Anant is the Baba of the moment
The fact that Anant Baba too was flying to Italy with the Sharma family was a clear sign that a wedding was in the offing
November 03, 2017, Friday
Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, the man who has staked claim to the Babri Masjid
He likes to introduce himself as a great-great grandson of Bahadur Shah Zafar
October 21, 2017, Saturday
Enhancing naval power
Indian Ocean Region holds key to our security interests. Operating facilities in Indo-Pacific littorals are essential for ...
