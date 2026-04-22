Manipur violence displaced over 58,800 people, killed 217 since May 2023
The figures were furnished by the Home Department Secretariat on April 20 in response to an RTI filed by Manipur Congress leader Hareshwar Goshwami
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A total of 58,821 people have been displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, 2023 till March 30 this year, the state government has said.
The figures were furnished by the Home Department Secretariat on April 20 in response to an RTI filed by Manipur Congress leader Hareshwar Goshwami.
On the number of deaths and injured in connection with the ethnic violence since May 2023, the department said "217 people as per ex-gratia given to NoK (next of the kin)".
It said the number of relief camps till March 10, 2026 stood at 174, while 3,000 pre-fabricated houses have been constructed by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd.
The department also said 7,894 permanent houses were destroyed and 2,646 houses were partially destroyed since May 3, 2023.
Goshwami, in a social media post, said it took him "seven months of effort" to receive the information on the internally displaced persons (IDPs).
The ethnic violence had erupted in May 2023, between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 10:36 AM IST