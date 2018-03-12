Why Indian professionals in metro cities suffer from anxiety disorder
Fit & Proper: Your weekly health guide
Related: Excessive drinking may be linked to early dementia risk: French study
Childhood cancer survivors at great risk of heart problems: Study
Wine tied to healthier arteries for some diabetics
Some previous research has linked drinking moderate amounts of wine or other alcohol to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease in otherwise ...
Beetroot juice may help heart patients
It is a condition in which the heart muscle does not contract effectively and cannot get enough oxygen-rich blood to the body
Tears may help diagnose Parkinson's early: Study
Researchers found differences in the levels of a protein, alpha-synuclein, in the tears of people with Parkinson's compared to others
Pharma firms set to bring international drugs to India for niche therapies
The diagnostics market is estimated to be 7-8% of the drugs business
'Brain-dead' man found alive on autopsy table in Madhya Pradesh hospital
March 5, 2018 Last Updated at 22:18 IST
When the mortuary sweeper was preparing the 'body' for postmortem, he suddenly noticed movement in Bharadwaj's body
Regular walking may protect against heart failure: Study
March 3, 2018 Last Updated at 22:58 IST
About 6.5 million adults have heart failure, a condition in which the heart becomes too weak to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs
5 effective, realistic methods to combat and manage stress from work
March 3, 2018 Last Updated at 22:52 IST
Yoga teaches us ShakshiBhaav, which means quietly observing unpleasant situations like a third person. Acceptance and letting go is exactly
Siliguri Municipal Corp has new weapon to fight dengue; a schoolkid's drone
February 26, 2018 Last Updated at 10:57 IST
"Drone can help gather aerial footage to keep a check on areas that might be possible breeding spots,"the student added
How eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia often go unrecognised
February 24, 2018 Last Updated at 06:52 IST
On the rise in India, eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia often go unrecognised and undiagnosed