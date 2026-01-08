Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Renowned ecologist, Champions of Earth recipient Madhav Gadgil dies at 83

Renowned ecologist, Champions of Earth recipient Madhav Gadgil dies at 83

In 2024, the United Nations presented Gadgil with the annual Champions of the Earth award, the UN's highest environmental honour, for his seminal work on the Western Ghats

Madhav Gadgil

Gadgil breathed his last late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pune | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, known for his work on the Western Ghats, has passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources said on Thursday.

He was 83.

Gadgil breathed his last late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pune, the sources said.

In 2024, the United Nations presented Gadgil with the annual Champions of the Earth award, the UN's highest environmental honour, for his seminal work on the Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot.

Gadgil had chaired the government-constituted Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel to study the impact of population pressure, climate change, and development activities on the ecologically fragile region in India.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

environmentalism Western Ghats United Nations Champions of the Earth

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

