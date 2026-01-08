Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Who was Madhav Gadgil, the ecologist behind Western Ghats conservation?

Who was Madhav Gadgil, the ecologist behind Western Ghats conservation?

Renowned ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who chaired the Western Ghats panel and championed community-led conservation, passed away at 83, leaving a lasting legacy in Indian environmentalism

Madhav Gadgil

Renowned ecologist Madhav Gadgil died in Pune | Image: X@NasirHussainINC

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Renowned ecologist Madhav Gadgil died in Pune late Wednesday night after a brief illness at the age of 83. Widely regarded as one of the architects of modern Indian environmentalism, Gadgil consistently argued that environmental protection must be grounded in scientific rigour, social justice and community participation. 
 
Best known for chairing the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel  (WGEEP) , Gadgil championed a conservation model that placed local communities at the heart of ecological protection and sustainable resource management.
 

Early life and pioneering academic work

 
Born on May 24, 1942, Madhav Gadgil founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, in 1983. Under his leadership, the centre evolved into one of India’s foremost institutions for research in ecology, conservation biology and environmental policy.
 
 
One of Gadgil’s most significant contributions was helping establish India’s first biosphere reserve, the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve in 1986, according to a report by The Indian Express.
 
As part of this effort, Gadgil undertook extensive ecological surveys across three Western Ghats states. He trekked through forests, interacted closely with local communities and even lived among forest dwellers in sacred groves, gaining deep insights into traditional ecological knowledge.

Also Read

pinaka rocket launcher

L&T bags order from Indian Army to upgrade Pinaka rocket launchers

Donald Trump, Trump

500% tariff on India? Trump 'okays' Bill targeting purchase of Russian oil

immigiration in US, ICE murder, bullet strike

Woman killed in Minneapolis during immigration crackdown: All that happened

waist to height ratio

Study finds waist-to-height ratio better predicts obesity risk with age

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

US Congress email breach linked to China's 'Salt Typhoon' spy campaign

 

The Gadgil Commission and the Western Ghats

 
In 2010, Gadgil chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), constituted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and later known as the Gadgil Commission. The panel’s 2011 report, widely referred to as the 'Gadgil Report', identified the entire Western Ghat, as an ecologically sensitive area.
 
The panel studied the impact of population pressure, climate change and developmental activities on the fragile ecosystem. It recommended strict environmental safeguards, including stringent controls on mining, quarrying, large dams and polluting industries.
 
While the report was praised by scientists and environmentalists for its depth and precautionary approach, it triggered intense political and public debate. Several state governments opposed the recommendations, arguing they would hinder economic growth.
 

Architect of India’s biodiversity framework

 
Gadgil was a key architect of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, which created a legal framework for biodiversity conservation and equitable benefit-sharing.
 
He also pioneered the concept of People’s Biodiversity Registers, empowering local self-governing bodies such as gram panchayats to document, protect and manage traditional ecological knowledge and biological resources.
 
In addition, Gadgil contributed to the implementation of the Forest Rights Act and served as a member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, advising on environmental and ecological policy.
 

National and international recognition

 
Over the course of his career, Gadgil received numerous awards and recognitions in India and abroad, including:
 
  • Padma Shri in 1981
  • Padma Bhushan in 2006
  • Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement in 2015
  • Volvo Environment Prize
 
In 2024, Gadgil was named a laureate of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth award, the UN’s highest environmental honour.

More From This Section

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Kerala Governor

Kerala Guv to review Malayalam Language Bill amid Kannada minority concerns

Congress BJP flags

12 Congress councillors suspended after polls join BJP in Ambernath

Police, Delhi Police

Day after stone pelting, security remains tight at Delhi's Turkman Gate

Madhav Gadgil

Renowned ecologist, Champions of Earth recipient Madhav Gadgil dies at 83

Police Commemoration Day

Uttarakhand Police tops ICJS 2.0 rankings, SDRF praised for Mahakumbh role

Topics : environmentalism Environment Environmental pollution Environment protection BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill