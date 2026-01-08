Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Who was Agnivesh Agarwal, Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal's son who died at 49?

Who was Agnivesh Agarwal, Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal's son who died at 49?

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh Agarwal, 49, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the US following a skiing accident

Anil Agarwal with his son Agnivesh Agarwal

Anil Agarwal (left) with his son Agnivesh Agarwal (Image: X/@AnilAgarwal_Ved)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agnivesh Agarwal, the son of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, died at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest in the United States. He was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York following a skiing accident.
 
Confirming the news, Anil Agarwal described his son’s death as the most painful moment of his life. “No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend,” he wrote in a post on X.
 
 

  Early life and education

 
Agnivesh Agarwal was born on June 3, 1976, in Patna. He was the eldest child of Anil and Kiran Agarwal. He studied at Mayo College in Ajmer, Rajasthan, before moving to the United States for higher education.

After completing his studies abroad, Agnivesh spent several years gaining international work experience rather than immediately joining the family business, according to an NDTV report. During this period, he focused on understanding global business practices, finance and corporate governance.
 

Role within the Vedanta Group

 
Agnivesh later took on leadership roles within the Vedanta Group. He went on to set up Fujairah Gold and subsequently became chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of the group’s flagship companies.
 
He also served as a board member of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), one of Punjab’s largest private thermal power plants. Anil Agarwal said his son played an important role in building and strengthening these businesses.
 

Condolences from PM Modi

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Agnivesh Agarwal’s death. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “The untimely passing of Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti.”
 
Thanking friends, colleagues and well-wishers, Anil Agarwal said his son had much more life ahead of him. “There was so much life ahead of him. So many dreams yet to be lived. His absence leaves a void for his family and friends. We thank all his friends, colleagues and well-wishers for always being there for him,” he wrote, adding that he would try to carry his son’s “light forward”.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

