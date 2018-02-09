BS Special
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Pay gap ensures women cricketers don't receive support men take for granted
On this Women's Day, the incomplete tale of Hamida Banu's life and Dutee Chand's continuing struggle should motivate us to ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Simultaneous polls for States and Centre? An idea as bad as demonetisation
The noise and chaos of India's democracy is what keeps it alive and kicking
March 05, 2018, Monday
Indian interest rates: Yields will depend on how banks resume Gilt buying
In the medium, to long term it will be influenced by how the mandate of MPC is modified to manage influenceable inflation rather ...
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Karti Chidambaram arrested: INX Media case and FIPB decisions explained
The case becomes more controversial if attention is focused on people at FIPB's helm in 2007 and 2008
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Sridevi is dead, and so is the self-regulation promise of Indian media
Outrage is not enough; it has to be understood and dealt with, and to some extent, accepted as an inevitable part of a ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Q3 numbers suggest GDP growth is on the right path, finally
The assurance that one gets here is that the shadows of GST may be receding and that a near-state of normalcy would be reached by ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Canadian PM's tragicomic visit to India: Much Trudeau about nothing
Canada ignored India's sense of victimhood borne out of its colonial past and its consequent prioritization of territorial ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Why India getting access to a strategic port in Oman may not amount to much
India's economy and not wishful thinking will dictate whether this port will be of much use to India in the future or not
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam launched: Will he be the next NTR?
Odds are clearly stacked against Kamal Haasan. Can he overcome the challenges and deliver his next blockbuster - this one as a ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Delhi sealing: How a world-class city was turned into an urban mess
The city has lost its way and answers can come only through a cooperative decision making system, not a competing one
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Why the genius of Virat Kohli deserves a more rounded appreciation
As we assess one of India's cricketing greats, it is incumbent upon us to offer accounts that are truly biographical. This will ...
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Sunjwan attack: Security of military camps lies beyond their boundary walls
The government scrambles to repair the immediate damage and has little time to think of policies and strategies
February 16, 2018, Friday
Despite the noises from within, there is no immediate threat to the NDA
Alliance politics involves constant bargaining from pressure groups that use a variety of tactics for a better share in power
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Crude pricing: Politically-motivated tinkering of oil could prove costlier
For India, the world's third-largest consumer of oil after the US and China and one of the fastest-growing markets, rising crude ...
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Valentine's Day blossoms in India, former protesters have change of heart
It might take a while for the love breeze from the upscale streets of south Bombay to travel to the interiors of Madhya Pradesh, ...
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Indian colleges' global rankings show why we need more researchers
It is imperative that we establish a well-structured and professionally managed higher educational system
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
PadMan Challenge a wasteful gimmick, doesn't do justice to an honest biopic
The team came up with a promotion plan" that took what was a great, honest biopic, and turned it into a conversation that ...
February 12, 2018, Monday
Budget decision on customs duty hike to impact imports of $85 bn in a year
The duty hike on 40 categories of goods, which make up about a fourth of total imports, will augment total customs collections in ...
February 12, 2018, Monday
2018 will be a roller-coaster ride, it's time to say Dow-Wow to Sensex
The prediction for 2018 is thus high volatility in prices, a shift to large-cap stocks by all investors seeking safety, and a ...
February 09, 2018, Friday
Does BJP's polarising politics weaken India's strategic edge in Maldives?
Maldives crisis not just another fracas between political factions in a tiny nation. The archipelago has become a site where two ...