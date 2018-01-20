Economy & Policy Interviews
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
UDAN has to include freight at some point: Deloitte's Peeyush Naidu
Over these two rounds for award of routes, 70 airports will get connected through scheduled flights, says Naidu, Deloitte Touche ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Insurance bureau building Aadhaar-like database for hospitals: Kunnel Prem
Interview with Kunnel Prem, CEO, Information Bureau of India
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
We still need lot of sweat to get to the next point in Jaitapur: EDF CEO
Interview with Jean Bernard Levy
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Solar power will cost less than thermal in 6-7 years, says Ajay Mathur
India's dependence on thermal power would end by 2050, says Ajay Mathur
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
ISA Summit aims to create a $1 trn global solar market: Upendra Tripathy
In a Q&A, the interim director general of International Solar Alliance speaks of generating political support for solar roadmaps ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
We've excess power but no access to it: Environment lawyer Ritwick Dutta
Environment lawyer Ritwick Dutta's first case was against Vedanta, where he represented the Dongria Kondh tribals seeking a ban ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
IFC betting big on affordable housing in India: Mengistu Alemayehu
International Finance Corporation to create systemic impact, new asset class in quick time: Alemayehu
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Rouhani's term to be successful; India ties look promising: Jamia professor
Dr M Mahtab Alam Rizvi says a lot would depend on India's ability to stay the course and deliver on its commitments
-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Govt should provide data on budget schools: Centre for Civil Society chief
Parth Shah says that to date, education has attracted 3% of equity investments in this country
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Don't want to shut manufacturing of petrol, diesel vehicles: Nitin Gadkari
The Road Transport Minister said tax sops are likely for scrapping old buses, trucks
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
PM Modi's health care initiative is worth pursuing: Raheja QBE CEO
There is a large population standing outside the coverage of primary health care, says Praveen Gupta
-
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Welfare surcharge higher than earlier cess as customs mop-up low: Sarna
CBEC Chairperson Vanaja N Sarna says the general feedback on the GSTR-1/2/3 design was that it was very complicated
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
There is no slump in telecom demand, says Trai chairman R S Sharma
Regulatory principles of tariff and assessment are going to come out very shortly, said R S Sharma
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Markets will consolidate over next 6 months, says Jaipuria
I think the government is likely to achieve the set target for FY19 if it maintains a tight ship, says Jaipuria
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Issue is to enforce MSP, hike is secondary, says Ramesh Chand
He says there is no point in fixing an MSP at whatsoever level if it is not implemented
-
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Budget 2018: LTCG impact on markets is for short term, says Subhash Garg
"We are right now at about 47% debt-GDP. Bringing it down to 40 per cent requires many years," says Garg
-
February 03, 2018, Saturday
It is not protectionism of kind other countries are doing: Hasmukh Adhia
When you give more MSP to farmers, the middlemen's share comes down but the final price remains the same: Hasmukh Adhia
-
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
FRBM panel roadmap became obsolete last year: CEA Arvind Subramanian
Growth seems to be up, inflation is back, there is concern about the fiscal stance, says Arvind Subramanian
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
GST rollout was a bit rushed, most states seeking compensation: Punjab FM
Punjab Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said that Punjab is discussing whether it can remodel its economy from food grain to ...
-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
No poor should be excluded from subsidies due to Aadhaar: R Chandrasekhar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells about representing Bengaluru, his views on Aadhaar, and issues that could dominate the assembly ...