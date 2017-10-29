Insurance News
March 05, 2018, Monday
Cash-rich PSU general insurer may be asked to buy out smaller ones
In the 2018-19 Budget, FM Jaitley proposed merging three public sector general insurance companies into one single insurance ...
February 12, 2018, Monday
Looking at Ulips due to LTCG tax? Mutual funds still the best long-term bet
The Union Budget 2018 has imposed an LTCG tax of 10 per cent on investors in stock markets who sell their shares after one year
February 08, 2018, Thursday
BS Insurance Round Table 2018: Govt's health scheme needs realistic pricing
Discussions around the health insurance scheme were the major talking point at the Round Table, considering the scale and ...
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
SBI Life Insurance Q3 standalone net rises 21% to Rs 2.3 billion
SBI Life said the increase in net premium income was primarily due to increase in retail new business premium and also due to ...
January 25, 2018, Thursday
SoftBank examining ways to back online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar
SoftBank is in talks with Indian insurance start-up PolicyBazaar without pushing foreign investment above 49%.
January 15, 2018, Monday
LIC sells over 2% stake in Merck via open market transaction; stock up 19%
Over 5.5 lakh shares of the company were traded on both NSE and BSE stock exchanges
January 12, 2018, Friday
Insurance blockchain consortium awaiting regulatory nod to grow nationally
IBM looks forward to general insurance firms coming on board
December 28, 2017, Thursday
National Insurance IPO deferred to next financial year
Kolkata-based National Insurance has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) to the next financial year. Earlier, the public ...
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
Irdai permits insurance firms to begin offshore business from GIFT IFSC
For export of services, insurance companies operating from IFSC are exempted from GST
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Panel suggests host of changes in life insurance sector
The panel has suggested to "lower the mandatory proportion of G-Secs' in the Life Fund and the Pension and General Annuity Funds
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Non-life insurers' gross premium up 9% at Rs 10,012 cr in Nov: Irdai
As of Nov 30, 2017, the New India Assurance Co Ltd has the highest market share in the non-life insurance market at 15.6%
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
Life insurers' new premium up 6% to Rs 16,995 cr in November: Irdai
State-owned LIC registered a fall of over 1.5 per cent in new premium collection at Rs 12,336.53 crore during the month
December 04, 2017, Monday
Aditya Birla Health Insurance to focus on retail growth
During 2016-17 the group sales constituted 80 per cent premium income and retail the balance 20 per cent
November 30, 2017, Thursday
LIC cuts stake in Bank Of Baroda to 5.19%
The public sector bank said LIC shed stake in a market sale from September 1 to November 29
November 27, 2017, Monday
Oriental Insurance to list on bourses in FY19
Oriental Insurance, which had seen its solvency ratio go below the mandatory level of 150%, has improved it to 152% for half year ...
November 24, 2017, Friday
LIC may get Irdai breather on 15% investment cap in public sector banks
Insurance sector regulator is open to allow Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to increase its stake beyond the 15 per ...
November 23, 2017, Thursday
SBI Life bets on metals, oil and gas sectors for investment growth
SBI Life is a joint venture between top Indian lender State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif, and went public last month ...
November 21, 2017, Tuesday
Insurance stocks become fund managers' favourites
Insurance companies stocks are emerging as one of the favorites for domestic mutual fund managers. Until last year, the insurance ...
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Is consumer still king?
Pending cases at all-time high in district, state and national forum, touching 90% in some states
October 29, 2017, Sunday
SBI General Insurance Q2 net zooms to Rs 251 cr on one-time income
The company's gross premium increased to Rs 926 crore from Rs 690 crore a year ago