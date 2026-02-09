Life insurance premiums jump 21.5% in Jan; non-life insurers up 15%

Both life and non-life insurers reported robust premium growth in January, aided by a favourable base effect and supported by the reduction in goods and services tax (GST) on individual life and health insurance premiums from 18 per cent to zero.

While life insurers reported a nearly 21.58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in new business premiums (NBP) to Rs 37,478.35 crore in January, non-life insurers posted 15 per cent YoY growth, with premiums reaching Rs 33,346.25 crore during the month.

According to data from the Life Insurance Council, state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recorded 25.46 per cent YoY growth in NBP at Rs 20,441.02 crore in January.

Private life insurers reported 17.24 per cent YoY growth, with premiums to the tune of Rs 17,037.34 crore. During the month, individual premiums rose 12.62 per cent YoY to Rs 16,623.95 crore, while group business premiums surged 40.6 per cent YoY to Rs 20,854.4 crore.

“The life insurance industry is witnessing growth due to favourable base effects following the implementation of surrender value norms, as well as the normalisation of the 1/n accounting norms for non-life insurers. In addition, for life and retail health insurers, the rationalisation of GST has further supported growth,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings.

In September, the GST Council rationalised GST on individual life and health insurance premiums to improve affordability. Following the move, the insurance sector has seen a recovery in growth after a few muted months.

Separately, non-life insurers recorded 14.88 per cent YoY growth in January. General insurers reported 9.93 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 26,535.04 crore, while standalone health insurance (SAHI) companies saw a sharp 23.56 per cent YoY increase to Rs 4,527.63 crore. Premiums of specialised insurers rose 86.40 per cent YoY to Rs 2,283.58 crore during the month.

“For January 2026, industry gross direct premium income (GDPI) expanded 14.7 per cent YoY. SAHIs continued to post robust growth of 23.7 per cent YoY, aided by the 1/n accounting base and a pickup in demand following GST exemption on retail health insurance. Private sector insurers’ growth of 17 per cent YoY outpaced public sector growth, which declined 1.4 per cent,” analysts at Nuvama said in a note.

In the April–January period of FY26, life insurance NBPs rose 9.32 per cent YoY to Rs 3.48 trillion. LIC’s NBP grew 13.57 per cent YoY to Rs 1.98 trillion, while private insurers reported 14.33 per cent YoY growth to Rs 1.50 trillion.

Over the same period, non-life insurers recorded 9.32 per cent YoY growth, with premiums of Rs 2.83 trillion. General insurers reported 7.7 per cent YoY growth to Rs 2.36 trillion, while standalone health insurers posted 17.89 per cent YoY growth to Rs 35,814.60 crore.