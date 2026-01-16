Number of life insurance policies surge to 18.4 million in April-Dec FY26

The number of life insurance policies sold rose 18.4 million at the end of April-December period of FY26 (9M FY26) from 18.2 million in the year ago period on account of the Goods & Service Tax (GST) exemption given to the individual life and health policies. Policies sold by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) slipped by 0.50 per cent YoY to 11.67 million, while policies sold by private life insurers grew by 5.74 per cent year on year to 6.82 million.