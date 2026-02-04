Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Private life insurers see early signs of recovery in credit life business

Private life insurers see early signs of recovery in credit life business

In a post-earnings analyst call, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's management said the MFI-linked credit life segment has begun to revive during the quarter

Insurance, Insurance sector

The number of lives covered by insurers had declined sharply in FY25 due to a rise in mortality claims and lower underwriting in the credit life segment amid asset quality stress in the microfinance space.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private life insurers are seeing early signs of a recovery in their credit life insurance business, as lender disbursements in the microfinance (MFI) segment picked up in the December quarter (Q3 FY26), with stress in the sector showing signs of normalisation.
 
In a post-earnings analyst call, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s management said the MFI-linked credit life segment has begun to revive during the quarter.
 
“We are starting to see that MFI has now started to turn around. I wouldn’t say it’s out of the woods yet, but very clearly, we have started to see a turnaround coming through in Q3. This is in line with the commentary that you’re also hearing generally around MFI credit. As that business starts to build up, we should be a natural beneficiary of that,” said Dhiren Salian, chief financial officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
 
 
The number of lives covered by insurers had declined sharply in FY25 due to a rise in mortality claims and lower underwriting in the credit life segment amid asset quality stress in the microfinance space. Credit life insurance is typically bundled with microfinance loans and settles outstanding dues in the event of a borrower’s death.
 
HDFC Life Insurance’s management said credit protection rebounded strongly in Q3 FY26. The MFI segment saw a pickup aided by a favourable base, while non-MFI segments continued to deliver steady growth. Retail sum assured grew 33 per cent over the nine-month period and 55 per cent year-on-year in Q3 FY26.

Also Read

RBI

RBI asks banks to stay open on March 31 to close FY26 govt accounts

dlkj

Income Tax dept aims to dispose of over 200,000 CIT(A) appeals in FY26premium

ILLUSTRATIONS: BINAY SINHA

ToR for banking panel likely by next month, says DFS secy M Nagarajupremium

Securities transaction tax

STT hike clouds trading volume growth outlook and revenue targets

Mutual funds

Dividend yield funds suit moderate-risk investors seeking lower volatilitypremium

 
“Credit life as a segment, which is pure protection, has started to do really well, with about 25 per cent growth in this quarter and around 15 per cent growth for the nine-month period,” said Niraj Shah, chief financial officer, HDFC Life Insurance.
 
Canara HSBC Life Insurance also pointed to early signs of recovery. The insurer said green shoots of GST-led demand are becoming visible, with its retail protection business growing nearly three times quarter-on-quarter, while credit life continued to see strong momentum.
 
“We have seen good growth in our credit life business as well. We believe there is a structural uptick in this segment and hence expect demand to continue to rise,” said Anuj Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

More From This Section

life insurance

Budget 2026-27: Insurance industry bats for income tax relief for premiumspremium

Swiss Re

India's insurance market to grow at nearly 7% CAGR over 2026-30: Swiss Repremium

insurance

India's insurance premium growth to accelerate to 6.9% by 2030: Swiss Re

life insurance

Number of life insurance policies surge to 18.4 million in April-Dec FY26premium

life insurance

Q3 results preview: Life insurers likely to face VNB margin squeezepremium

Topics : Insurance News Insurance Sector Finance News Microfinance ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today