GI Council appoints S Prakash as CEO, Health Insurance Ecosystem

GI Council appoints S Prakash as CEO, Health Insurance Ecosystem

In his new role, he will work closely with insurers, hospitals, regulators and other stakeholders to support sector-wide initiatives

The General Insurance Council (GI Council), the industry body representing non-life insurers, on Thursday announced the appointment of S Prakash as chief executive officer (CEO), Health Insurance Ecosystem and Strategic Partnerships, effective from January 7, 2026.
 
In his new role, he will work closely with insurers, hospitals, regulators and other stakeholders to support sector-wide initiatives aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and trust across the health insurance value chain.
 
He will handle advance standardisation of treatment protocols and care pathways, strengthen frameworks to address fraud, waste and abuse, enable smoother grievance resolution through a common grievance redressal mechanism and collaboration between payers and providers, and support the adoption of common hospital empanelment and cost benchmarks.
 
 

Topics : Health Insurance Insurance industry hospitals

