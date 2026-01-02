Insurance industry claims rise in FY25 on higher life, general payouts

The death claims paid by the life insurance industry in FY24 stood at Rs 42,284 crore. The life insurance industry paid total benefits of Rs 6.30 trillion in FY25, which constituted 71.92 per cent of the net premium.

Meanwhile, in FY25, aggregate net incurred claims reported an increase of 9.46 per cent over the previous year and amounted to Rs 1.88 trillion from Rs 1.72 trillion in FY24. Separately, the public sector general insurers, private sector general insurers and standalone health insurers reported an increase of 4.41 per cent, 13.05 per cent and 27.36 per cent, respectively, while specialised insurers reported a decrease in incurred claims of 26.7 per cent.