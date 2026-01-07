Non-life insurance premium rises 8.6% to ₹28,447 crore in Dec on GST revamp

Premiums of non-life insurers grew 8.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in December 2025 to Rs 28,446.82 crore, from Rs 25,023.42 crore a year ago, supported by the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on health insurance premiums.

During the April–December period (9MFY26), non-life insurers collected Rs 2.50 trillion in premiums, registering 13.7 per cent YoY growth. General insurers accounted for Rs 2.10 trillion, up 7.4 per cent YoY, while standalone health insurers (SAHIs) posted a robust 17.12 per cent YoY growth to Rs 31,286.97 crore. Premiums of specialised insurers rose 10.06 per cent YoY to Rs 9,001.21 crore.

According to data from the General Insurance Council, general insurers recorded 14.81 per cent YoY growth in December to Rs 23,747.78 crore, while SAHIs reported a sharp 38.81 per cent YoY increase to Rs 4,260.10 crore. In contrast, specialised public sector insurers saw a 65.43 per cent YoY decline in premiums to Rs 438 crore.

Among public sector general insurers, New India Assurance reported 16.6 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 5,071.62 crore, while ICICI Lombard posted a 16.09 per cent YoY rise to Rs 2,277.86 crore. National Insurance recorded a strong 36.97 per cent YoY growth. Oriental Insurance grew 7.96 per cent to Rs 2,076.84 crore, while United India Insurance saw marginal growth of 0.9 per cent to Rs 1,457.54 crore.

Among private sector general insurers, HDFC Ergo recorded 35.75 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 1,283.42 crore, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance posted 6.43 per cent YoY growth to Rs 1,415.3 crore, and Tata AIG General Insurance registered an 11.81 per cent YoY increase to Rs 1,684.87 crore.

Standalone health insurers continued to report double-digit growth. Star Health & Allied Insurance saw premiums rise 23.66 per cent YoY to Rs 1,712.2 crore, while Niva Bupa Health Insurance recorded a sharp 52.74 per cent YoY growth to Rs 805.47 crore.

Among specialised insurers, Agriculture Insurance Company of India reported a steep 73.20 per cent YoY decline in premiums to Rs 306.26 crore in December.