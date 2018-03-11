March 12, 2018, Monday Highly likely Russia behind spy poisoning: British PM Theresa May She said Russia's ambassador in London had been summoned to explain whether it was "a direct action by the Russian state"

March 12, 2018, Monday 13 'exhilarating' books make it to Man Booker International prize longlist The shortlist for the award will be announced on April 12 while the winner will be revealed on May 22

March 12, 2018, Monday Goldman Sachs names David Solomon as next in line to replace CEO Blankfein Schwartz will retire on April 20, according to a statement from the bank

March 12, 2018, Monday Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates US Bangla passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed in Nepal, It was flying from Dhaka to Nepal

March 12, 2018, Monday 'Jeff Bezoz might spend all his fortune on making space travel cheaper' Frederik Paulsen, a Swedish pharmaceutical titan and pole explorer said in jest at Explorers Club gala

March 12, 2018, Monday US trading partners seek guidance on how to avoid Trump's metal tariffs EU officials have said they wouldn't enter into trade negotiations in exchange for waivers from the import tariffs of 25 per cent ...

March 12, 2018, Monday British officials told Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely until 2019: Report The state-run oil company is expected to sell about 5% of Aramco in what would likely be the world's biggest IPO

March 12, 2018, Monday Bitcoin dealer in Finland plays cat and mouse with banks closing accounts Prasos runs websites such as Coinmotion.com and Bittiraha.fi, through which retail investors can exchange Bitcoins into euros

March 12, 2018, Monday Dropbox sees $648-million IPO price between $16 and $18 per share Dropbox along with music streaming service company Spotify are the year's two most anticipated tech IPOs

March 12, 2018, Monday 5 dead after helicopter crashes in New York's East River, pilot survives Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows the red helicopter land hard in the water and then capsize

March 12, 2018, Monday US tariffs may trigger retaliatory action, hurt global growth: S&P US President Donald Trump's decision to hike duties on steel and aluminium could result in retaliatory action from EU and China, ...

March 12, 2018, Monday Bangladesh's ex-premier Khaleda Zia granted interim bail in graft case Zia and three of her aides were accused of syphoning off 31.5 million taka from the Zia Charitable Trust alone

March 12, 2018, Monday Putin ordered downing of plane during Sochi Games, new documentary reveals In the documentary, Putin also said that returning Crimea to Ukraine was impossible under whatever circumstances, reports TASS ...

March 12, 2018, Monday S&P sued in Aus for A$190 mn for 'weakening ratings model to win business' In the 10 years since the global financial crisis, S&P has settled lawsuits in the US over its ratings of CDO

March 12, 2018, Monday Germany, China denounce Trump's tariff move; say it threatens global trade US industries processing steel and aluminium have also criticised the tariffs as landing them with higher costs

March 12, 2018, Monday London mayor asks Facebook, Twitter to act over abuse or face clampdown Mayor Sadiq Khan said, with skills and resources these companies have at their disposal, I believe it's possible to go further ...

March 12, 2018, Monday US won't make concessions for North Korea while talks are on: CIA chief White House principal deputy secretary Raj Shah said no arrangement between Trump and Kim was being "ruled out," including having ...