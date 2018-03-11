-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Highly likely Russia behind spy poisoning: British PM Theresa May
She said Russia's ambassador in London had been summoned to explain whether it was "a direct action by the Russian state"
13 'exhilarating' books make it to Man Booker International prize longlist
The shortlist for the award will be announced on April 12 while the winner will be revealed on May 22
Goldman Sachs names David Solomon as next in line to replace CEO Blankfein
Schwartz will retire on April 20, according to a statement from the bank
Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
US Bangla passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed in Nepal, It was flying from Dhaka to Nepal
'Jeff Bezoz might spend all his fortune on making space travel cheaper'
Frederik Paulsen, a Swedish pharmaceutical titan and pole explorer said in jest at Explorers Club gala
US trading partners seek guidance on how to avoid Trump's metal tariffs
EU officials have said they wouldn't enter into trade negotiations in exchange for waivers from the import tariffs of 25 per cent ...
British officials told Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely until 2019: Report
The state-run oil company is expected to sell about 5% of Aramco in what would likely be the world's biggest IPO
Bitcoin dealer in Finland plays cat and mouse with banks closing accounts
Prasos runs websites such as Coinmotion.com and Bittiraha.fi, through which retail investors can exchange Bitcoins into euros
Dropbox sees $648-million IPO price between $16 and $18 per share
Dropbox along with music streaming service company Spotify are the year's two most anticipated tech IPOs
First-ever Hindu Dalit woman Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi sworn in Pakistan
Kohli was elected Senator on a minority seat from Sindh
5 dead after helicopter crashes in New York's East River, pilot survives
Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows the red helicopter land hard in the water and then capsize
US tariffs may trigger retaliatory action, hurt global growth: S&P
US President Donald Trump's decision to hike duties on steel and aluminium could result in retaliatory action from EU and China, ...
Bangladesh's ex-premier Khaleda Zia granted interim bail in graft case
Zia and three of her aides were accused of syphoning off 31.5 million taka from the Zia Charitable Trust alone
Putin ordered downing of plane during Sochi Games, new documentary reveals
In the documentary, Putin also said that returning Crimea to Ukraine was impossible under whatever circumstances, reports TASS ...
S&P sued in Aus for A$190 mn for 'weakening ratings model to win business'
In the 10 years since the global financial crisis, S&P has settled lawsuits in the US over its ratings of CDO
China's Sinochem Group plans $2-bn Hong Kong IPO for various oil assets
A valuation for the energy unit was not immediately available
Germany, China denounce Trump's tariff move; say it threatens global trade
US industries processing steel and aluminium have also criticised the tariffs as landing them with higher costs
London mayor asks Facebook, Twitter to act over abuse or face clampdown
Mayor Sadiq Khan said, with skills and resources these companies have at their disposal, I believe it's possible to go further ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
China's goal in Trump-Kim talks: Ensuring that they don't collapse
China has claimed credit for the shift toward dialogue, saying that both the US and North Korea had effectively adhered to its ...
Deutsche Bank values asset management at up to 7.2 bn euros in IPO
Deutsche Bank is expected to publish the listing prospectus on Monday
Trump's trade war and the $470 billion hit to the global economy
In a scenario where the U.S. implements a 10 per cent levy on imports and the rest of the world retaliates the global economy ...
Rise of violent Buddhist rhetoric in Asia defies common stereotypes
In many recent cases around Asia, this Buddhist aggression has been targeted toward Muslims
Shinzo Abe's government under fire as Japan scandal grips inner circle
Finance Minister Taro Aso apologized and said an internal investigation was ongoing as opposition lawmakers called for him to ...
Turkey plane crash: 11 young women, including a Turkish heiress killed
The last videos posted to her account showed her and friends enjoying a concert by the British pop star Rita Ora at a popular ...
Race to the moon still on even without Google's $20-mn prize for the winner
The team most likely to get to the moon first, the non-profit SpaceIL, is attempting the feat mostly to prove it can be done
Myanmar erects security posts on burned Rohingya land: Amnesty
Rakhine state has been largely sealed off from rights groups, the media and UN investigators
Colombia poll results could dent leftist Petro's presidency hopes
The hardliners' victory raises questions about the future of the peace agreement signed with President Juan Manuel Santos in ...
UK lawmaker says spy poisoning looks to be 'state-sponsored'
PM May is chairing a National Security Council meeting today to hear the latest evidence
Britain's Melrose Industries ups 'final' offer for GKN to $11.2 bn
Melrose said the latest offer, up from its earlier proposal of 7.4 billion pounds, was final and would not be increased
World stocks hit two-week high, Europe surges on 'Goldilocks' US job report
US economy is experiencing a combination of high growth and low inflation, referred to in the market as a "Goldilocks" trend
Space bases could preserve civilization in the event of World War III: Musk
I think a moon base and a Mars base that could perhaps help regenerate life back here on earth would be really important, he said
Xi Jinping: 'Not my president' posters emerge outside China
The posters, written in Chinese and English, have featured phrases such as "not my president" and "I disagree"
Iran plane crash: Black box found; Mina Barasan's Instagram page removed
Mina Basaran was an Instagram star with more than 69,100 followers on her page. She kept on posting photos during the ...
US will make no concessions for North Korea talks: CIA director
Pompeo's remarks came days after Trump agreed to accept an invitation from the North Korean leader to meet by May after months of ...
Marine Le Pen wants to rename French 'National Front' to 'National Rally'
She proposed that the party be renamed "Le Rassemblement National" or "National Rally", in an attempt to broaden its appeal
President for life Xi's socialism thought included in China's constitution
China passed an amendment, removing term limits to enable President Xi to stay on as the Chinese president beyond 2023
Sony among suitors to acquire majority stake in EMI Music for $4 bn
Billionaire Len Blavatnik, the owner of Warner Music Group, has expressed interest in EMI
Sri Lanka ethnic crisis: UN condemns anti-Muslim attacks targeting mosques
Sri Lankan police have been accused of failing to protect the island's minority
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami that killed 18,000
Cleaning up the still-radioactive nuclear plant remains a daunting challenge that will take decades