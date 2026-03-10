IRGC offers conditional free passage via Hormuz, vows to decide war's end

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and US ambassadors from its territory will be granted “complete freedom and authority” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow, according to a report by the Tehran Times. #BREAKING IRGC: Any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and American ambassadors from its territory will have complete freedom and authority to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cRtf4yIQfS — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) March 9, 2026 The remarks come at a time of rising tensions in West Asia and appear to signal that Tehran may use its position along the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes, as strategic leverage.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, carries a significant share of global crude oil exports , making any threat or restriction in the narrow waterway a major concern for global energy markets.

We will determine war’s end, not US forces: IRGC

In a separate statement, the revolutionary guards said they would “determine the end of the war” in West Asia, responding to US President Donald Trump’s claim that the conflict could end soon.

“It is we who will determine the end of the war,” the IRGC said in a statement.

“The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war,” the statement added.

Threat to halt regional oil exports

According to Reuters, the IRGC also warned that Tehran would not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if the US and Israeli military strikes continue.

The remarks were made by the IRGC spokesperson and followed Trump’s prediction that the war in West Asia could end soon, even as Iran’s hardliners staged demonstrations of loyalty to the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.