Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 07:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IRGC offers conditional free passage via Hormuz, vows to decide war's end

IRGC offers conditional free passage via Hormuz, vows to decide war's end

Iran's revolutionary guards say Arab and European countries that expel Israeli and US ambassadors will be granted full freedom to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media

Iran, Iran flag

IRGC also warned that Tehran would not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if the US and Israeli military strikes continue | Photo: Unsplash

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and US ambassadors from its territory will be granted “complete freedom and authority” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow, according to a report by the Tehran Times.
The remarks come at a time of rising tensions in West Asia and appear to signal that Tehran may use its position along the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes, as strategic leverage.
 

Also Read

Saudi Arabia, Iran war

Iranian attacks marks escalation; may impact bilateral ties: Saudi Arabia

crude oil, oil sector

Oil falls over 6% as Trump predicts de-escalation in West Asia conflict

unicef

83 children killed amid escalating hostilities in Lebanon, says UNICEF

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin

Trump and Putin discuss Iran, Ukraine conflicts during telephone call

US President Donald Trump

War is 'very complete', says Trump, considers taking over Strait of Hormuz

 
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, carries a significant share of global crude oil exports, making any threat or restriction in the narrow waterway a major concern for global energy markets.
 
We will determine war’s end, not US forces: IRGC
 
In a separate statement, the revolutionary guards said they would “determine the end of the war” in West Asia, responding to US President Donald Trump’s claim that the conflict could end soon.
 
“It is we who will determine the end of the war,” the IRGC said in a statement. 
  “The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war,” the statement added.
 
Threat to halt regional oil exports
 
According to Reuters, the IRGC also warned that Tehran would not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if the US and Israeli military strikes continue.
 
The remarks were made by the IRGC spokesperson and followed Trump’s prediction that the war in West Asia could end soon, even as Iran’s hardliners staged demonstrations of loyalty to the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
 

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump reviews steps to tame oil prices after Iran war roils markets: Report

Uber

Uber's women-only option goes nationwide in the US amid safety concerns

Crude oil prices have fallen dramatically over concerns of a potential supply glut amid weak demand in the international market.

Oil remains potent geopolitical tool, decades after energy crisis

Narendra Modi, modi

PM Modi speaks to Nepal leaders Rabi Lamichhane, Balendra Shah

Anthropic

Anthropic sues Trump administration over Pentagon 'supply chain risk' tag

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions oil export US Military BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayCrude Oil Price HikeSleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayRajputana Stainless IPOHurun Rich List 2026Stock Market Crash TodayDefence Stocks Today