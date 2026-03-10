India flags humanitarian concerns, trade curbs at UNSC on Afghanistan

India raised concerns over humanitarian challenges, cross-border violence, and trade restrictions affecting Afghanistan during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in the country.

Delivering India's statement at the meeting, Permanent Representative Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni highlighted New Delhi's continued humanitarian support while drawing attention to issues including civilian casualties, forced returns, and barriers to trade for the landlocked nation.

Addressing the Council, Parvathaneni underlined India's longstanding ties with Afghanistan and reiterated that New Delhi remains committed to supporting the Afghan people through development initiatives, healthcare assistance and capacity-building programmes. He noted that India has implemented over 500 development partnership projects across Afghanistan's 34 provinces and continues to cooperate with UN agencies and local institutions in sectors such as food security, education, healthcare and sports.

Highlighting a positive development, the envoy referred to the growing enthusiasm for cricket among Afghan youth. "On the bright side, any visitor to Afghanistan today would see Afghan youth enthusiastically playing cricket. The Afghanistan Cricket Team has been winning hearts wherever they have been playing and their spirit and passion in the just concluded Cricket World Cup was notable," he said. "My nation is proud to be part of their journey and happy to see them bring immense joy to the people of Afghanistan who are enduring so much."

At the same time, India drew attention to the humanitarian pressures facing the country, particularly the issue of returnees. The envoy pointed to the scale of forced and involuntary returns highlighted in the UN Secretary-General's report. "We add our voice to the Secretary General's call on Member States to uphold their international obligations in relation to protection, including the principle of non-refoulement and ensure that returns are voluntary, safe, dignified and accompanied by sustained support for reintegration of returnees into communities," he said.

India also condemned cross-border attacks that have caused civilian casualties. Parvathaneni stated that New Delhi "strongly condemns the airstrikes on Afghan territory, which are flagrant violations of international law and the UN Charter and the principle of state sovereignty." He further described it as "hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity on the one hand, while mercilessly carrying out air strikes during the holy month of Ramadan that have killed 185 innocent civilians as of 6 March 2026, around 55 per cent of whom are women and children."

The Indian representative also criticised restrictions on Afghanistan's trade routes, warning that such measures harm a landlocked country already facing severe economic challenges. "We also reiterate our grave concern on the practice of trade and transit terrorism by denial of passage for trade and cynical closure of access for a landlocked country," he said, adding that the vulnerabilities of landlocked developing countries "should not be weaponised."

Reaffirming its broader stance, India reiterated support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity while emphasising the need for coordinated international action to address terrorism and humanitarian challenges in the country.