INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES NEWS

March 12, 2018, Monday Myanmar erects security posts on burned Rohingya land: Amnesty Rakhine state has been largely sealed off from rights groups, the media and UN investigators

March 12, 2018, Monday Space bases could preserve civilization in the event of World War III: Musk I think a moon base and a Mars base that could perhaps help regenerate life back here on earth would be really important, he said

March 10, 2018, Saturday AT&T backs off political argument in antitrust case AT&T originally argued in court that the Justice Department's suit was a case of 'selective enforcement'

March 10, 2018, Saturday Elon Musk says Hyperloop will give pedestrians priority over cars A concept video showed carriages, which the Boring calls sleds, that transport a car from point to point

March 10, 2018, Saturday Intel, facing threat, considers deals that could include bid for Broadcom Tech giant working with advisers on evaluating deal and other possible acquisitions

March 09, 2018, Friday Soon, Twitter may open up verification to all users: CEO Jack Dorsey Dorsey further noted that the policy is being developed keeping in mind the importance of one's identity and anonymity

March 08, 2018, Thursday German industrial orders plunge in "horrible start" to year Contracts for German-made goods fell by 3.9 percent on the month in January after a downwardly revised leap of 3.0 percent in ...

March 08, 2018, Thursday Flush with cash, Nissan may get chance to dent France's grip on partnership The carmakers are in talks with government officials over proposals by Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn for Nissan to buy the ...

March 08, 2018, Thursday In real estate, it pays to put women on the board, shows study While the average representation of women on REIT boards rose to 15.5 percent from 8 per cent in the past decade, that still ...

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Speculation swirls CEFC China, the energy giant that came from nowhere Just six months ago, CEFC called itself China's largest private oil and gas company,now, it's being hit by a slew of bad news

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Rolls-Royce deepens white-collar job cuts as shares soar on 25% profit jump Though the number of job cuts is not known, focus will be on white-collar staff rather than engineers and technicians

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move over Brexit stalemate Several members of those teams have already negotiated and signed new German employment contracts in advance of the move

March 07, 2018, Wednesday What world's oil giants have to say about electric and self-driving cars CEOs of oil giants BP, Aramco say EVs are not the end of oil

March 06, 2018, Tuesday Here's why Amazon bought a doorbell company Ring for $1 billion Owning Ring's varied assortment of video doorbells, security cameras and accessories allows Amazon to accelerate their ...

March 06, 2018, Tuesday Trump might attend inauguration of new American embassy in Jerusalem Trump said he might visit Jerusalem in May this year to open the new American Embassy there

March 05, 2018, Monday Amazon to launch grocery delivery service in France; plans expansion Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods in the United States last year has prompted speculation that it could next target the European ...

March 05, 2018, Monday Walmart to start offering prepared meals at its stores for the first time Walmart also is looking to ward off competitors on multiple fronts, including Amazon.com Inc., German discounter Aldi and ...