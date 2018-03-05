INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES NEWS
March 12, 2018, Monday
Deutsche Bank values asset management at up to 7.2 bn euros in IPO
Deutsche Bank is expected to publish the listing prospectus on Monday
March 12, 2018, Monday
Myanmar erects security posts on burned Rohingya land: Amnesty
Rakhine state has been largely sealed off from rights groups, the media and UN investigators
March 12, 2018, Monday
Space bases could preserve civilization in the event of World War III: Musk
I think a moon base and a Mars base that could perhaps help regenerate life back here on earth would be really important, he said
March 10, 2018, Saturday
AT&T backs off political argument in antitrust case
AT&T originally argued in court that the Justice Department's suit was a case of 'selective enforcement'
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Elon Musk says Hyperloop will give pedestrians priority over cars
A concept video showed carriages, which the Boring calls sleds, that transport a car from point to point
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Intel, facing threat, considers deals that could include bid for Broadcom
Tech giant working with advisers on evaluating deal and other possible acquisitions
March 09, 2018, Friday
Soon, Twitter may open up verification to all users: CEO Jack Dorsey
Dorsey further noted that the policy is being developed keeping in mind the importance of one's identity and anonymity
March 09, 2018, Friday
Battery over fossil fuels: EVs may make up half of global car sales by 2040
Predictions are that battery-fueled electric cars will outsell those that run on gasoline by 2040
March 08, 2018, Thursday
German industrial orders plunge in "horrible start" to year
Contracts for German-made goods fell by 3.9 percent on the month in January after a downwardly revised leap of 3.0 percent in ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Flush with cash, Nissan may get chance to dent France's grip on partnership
The carmakers are in talks with government officials over proposals by Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn for Nissan to buy the ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
In real estate, it pays to put women on the board, shows study
While the average representation of women on REIT boards rose to 15.5 percent from 8 per cent in the past decade, that still ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Speculation swirls CEFC China, the energy giant that came from nowhere
Just six months ago, CEFC called itself China's largest private oil and gas company,now, it's being hit by a slew of bad news
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Rolls-Royce deepens white-collar job cuts as shares soar on 25% profit jump
Though the number of job cuts is not known, focus will be on white-collar staff rather than engineers and technicians
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move over Brexit stalemate
Several members of those teams have already negotiated and signed new German employment contracts in advance of the move
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
What world's oil giants have to say about electric and self-driving cars
CEOs of oil giants BP, Aramco say EVs are not the end of oil
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Here's why Amazon bought a doorbell company Ring for $1 billion
Owning Ring's varied assortment of video doorbells, security cameras and accessories allows Amazon to accelerate their ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Trump might attend inauguration of new American embassy in Jerusalem
Trump said he might visit Jerusalem in May this year to open the new American Embassy there
March 05, 2018, Monday
Amazon to launch grocery delivery service in France; plans expansion
Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods in the United States last year has prompted speculation that it could next target the European ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
Walmart to start offering prepared meals at its stores for the first time
Walmart also is looking to ward off competitors on multiple fronts, including Amazon.com Inc., German discounter Aldi and ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
Apple reportedly planning to release cheaper MacBook Air this year
MacBook Air, launched by then Apple CEO Steve Jobs at the MacWorld Expo in San Francisco in 2008, has not been updated since 2015
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goldman Sachs names David Solomon as next in line to replace CEO Blankfein
Schwartz will retire on April 20, according to a statement from the bank
March 12, 2018, Monday
Dropbox sees $648-million IPO price between $16 and $18 per share
Dropbox along with music streaming service company Spotify are the year's two most anticipated tech IPOs
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sony among suitors to acquire majority stake in EMI Music for $4 bn
Billionaire Len Blavatnik, the owner of Warner Music Group, has expressed interest in EMI
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Google is trying too hard for a diverse culture
Google is being sued by former employees for going too far with its diversity effort
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Lloyd Blankfein to step down as Goldman Sachs CEO by year-end: WSJ
Blankfein, 63, one of the longest-serving CEOs on Wall Street, has led what is viewed as the most powerful U.S. investment bank ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
'Pharma bro' Shkreli to be sentenced for defrauding investors
In a letter to the judge last week, Shkreli said he accepted that he had made 'serious mistakes'
March 09, 2018, Friday
Wall Street veterans playing catch up with the soaring Netflix shares
That suggests either that shares in the video streaming pioneer are spectacularly overbought, or Wall Street's biggest names have ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Shell, Blackstone to jointly bid for $10 bn US shale assets of BHP: Report
Shell and Blackstone's offer will only be one of several credible proposals that BHP will receive
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Grab close to finalising deal to buy Uber's Southeast Asia business
Grab would buy out Uber's operations in certain markets in Southeast Asia and Uber will take a stake in Grab
March 08, 2018, Thursday
US firm Cigna to buy Express Scripts for $54 bn to tackle soaring prices
The transaction is valued at $67 billion, including about $15 billion in Express Scripts' debt
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Shouldn't you be paid for your data?
It will become more valuable, potentially much more so, in the future
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Tesla loses top spot, Sunrun becomes biggest US residential solar installer
Tesla installed 87 megawatts of commercial and residential solar in Q4 while rival Sunrun added 85 in the same period
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
2-year-old Chinese toddler locks iPhone for 47 years with wrong passcode
"I couldn't really wait for 47 years and tell my grandchild it was your father's mistake," Lu was quoted as saying
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
After carpooling, BMW to offer bike ride-sharing scheme in congested cities
As a first step to bring motorcycles to a broader audience, the Munich-based carmaker will start a pilot in May allowing people ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
China's shiniest tech stars may ignite a feeding frenzy from investors
Beijing is trying to reverse an exodus to American markets
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Smartphones nearly killed this Singapore stock; Elon Musk saved it
The rise of the smartphone almost broke Tze-Mon Chuang's company- Elon Musk provided its salvation
March 05, 2018, Monday
Ford to temporarily lay off 2,000 hourly employees for retooling in US
The layoffs will start in early May and last through October, according to a notice filed by the No.2 U.S. automaker
March 05, 2018, Monday
Airbus plans job cuts at troubled military projects; to meet with workers
Some 3,600 jobs are likely to be affected, with plants in Bremen and Augsburg, Germany, Seville in Spain and Filton, the United ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
French insurer AXA agrees to buy Bermuda-based XL Group for $15 billion
AXA reported higher than expected net 2017 profit of 6.2 billion euros last month
March 05, 2018, Monday
EU threatens to target Levi's and other iconic American brands
Hours after Trump said in a Twitter message that "trade wars are good, and easy to win," European Commission President ...