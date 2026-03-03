Trump vows 'whatever it takes' as war with Iran widens in West Asia

The US sent conflicting messages about how long a war with Iran might last as Israel launched new airstrikes on Monday, with the widening conflict reverberating across the Middle East and upending energy markets.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected the idea of an “endless” war with Iran. But President Donald Trump later insisted there was no fixed timeline. Both refused to rule out putting American boots on the ground.

“Whatever the time is, it’s okay — whatever it takes,” Trump said. “Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks. But we have capability to go far longer than that.”

The US military said it destroyed “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields during sustained operations,” according to a post on X.

The Israel Defense Forces announced Monday a new “wave of strikes” on Tehran targeting the command centers of Iran’s Interior Security and Ministry of Intelligence that it blamed for “suppressing protests against the regime through violent measures.”

The Islamic Republic continued to fire projectiles around the Middle East in response to the US-Israeli attack, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend. Blasts were heard across Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking on national television Monday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has no quarrel with neighboring countries but is “taking on the American soldiers stationed there.”

The State Department urged Americans to leave countries across the Middle East, citing “serious safety risks” amid dangers from the war. It suggested US citizens in more than a dozen countries, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, depart by “available commercial transportation.”

The US Embassy in Riyadh was attacked by a pair of drones, according to the Saudi Ministry of Defense, “resulting in a limited fire and minor material damage to the building.”

The US also said three fighter jets crashed in Kuwait due to an apparent friendly-fire incident, with aircrew ejecting safely. Israel earlier expanded its campaign to Beirut after coming under attack from Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, who are allied with Tehran.

Qatar and the UAE are lobbying allies to help persuade Trump to reach for a diplomatic off-ramp and to keep the conflict short, according to people familiar with the matter, aiming to prevent further escalation and a prolonged energy price shock.

Oil extended gains as the US and Israel stepped up their war against Iran. Global benchmark Brent rose above $79 a barrel, after spiking about 7% on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $72.

The Trump administration will soon roll out a program to help mitigate rising energy costs, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Washington before heading into a briefing for US lawmakers. He said the campaign would only intensify.

“I’m not going to give away the details of our tactical efforts, but the hardest hits are yet to come from the US military,” Rubio said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized the conflict as “a war of choice, not necessity,” and said Americans don’t want a war “that raises the price of gas at the pump.”

US Central Command said six service members had been killed in action as of Monday at 4 p.m. ET. After the US reported its first American fatalities of the conflict, Trump said Sunday that “there will likely be more before it ends” and “that’s the way it is.”

Trump on Sunday also called on Iran’s generals to hand power to the nation’s people and said he’s agreed to talk with new leadership, according to The Atlantic. Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani said Tehran won’t negotiate with the US, responding to reports that he had reached out to American officials through Omani mediators.

US justifications for the initial strikes have varied, with officials citing regime change, the threat of Iran’s nuclear program, and the domestic crackdown on protesters.

On Monday, Rubio said the campaign was aimed at destroying Iran’s ballistic missile program and its navy, in order to prevent threats to global shipping. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a social media post that it was partly meant “to create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny.”

US intelligence officials have provided the administration with analyses of multiple, potential scenarios following an attack on Iran, highlighting the uncertainty of what could unfold next.

Trump has called on the Iranian people to “seize this moment” and “take back your country,” but Iran’s security forces have exerted tight control over the country. That likely makes it an uphill battle for any sort of political opposition group to try and seize power, even with the support of US and Israeli strikes on Iranian government and military targets.

In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Trump called on Iran’s generals to either hand power to the nation’s people or embrace a model similar to Venezuela, whose new leader has been compliant with US demands after the ouster of Nicolas Maduro.

Tehran is looking to name a new supreme leader after Khamenei was killed during the opening salvo of strikes. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said he “hopes” a successor will be elected “within the next few days.”

The US-Israeli operation began after three rounds of talks with Iran over a deal to restrict Tehran’s atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog said Monday it’s frustrated by the collapse of diplomacy, adding that satellite images show Iran’s nuclear sites have been largely spared during the current round of strikes. The US and Israel targeted the facilities in a 12-day assault in June.

In the Islamic Republic, state media reported strikes on military and civilian sites, including one that killed over 140 people at a school in Hormozgan. More than 550 people were killed in attacks across the country, according to Iran’s Red Crescent.

Nearly all civilian air traffic is closed across the Gulf after Dubai’s main airport, the world’s busiest aviation hub, was hit. Emirates and Etihad Airways planned to resume limited operations as the carriers seek to ease some of the congestion.

Dubai landmarks incurred damage during a series of blasts that shook the financial hub. The UAE said the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Arab countries in the Gulf condemned Iran for its attacks, with the UAE telling Tehran to “come back to its senses” and stop hitting countries that aren’t taking part in the US-Israeli assault.