Mutual Fund - Top Stories
March 12, 2018, Monday
Fund managers buy 1.7 mn PNB shares in Feb despite 40% slump in price
Most mutual fund managers added shares of fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) to their portfolios in February amid a 40 per cent ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Amfi data suggests LTCG tax is no hurdle for investments in mutual funds
Local stock funds received Rs 1.64 trillion of net inflows in the first 11 months of the year that began April 1
March 09, 2018, Friday
Equity flows into mutual funds strong in February despite stock decline
Equity MFs have seen net inflow of Rs 1.64 trillion since April. A little over Rs 600 billion or about 40 per cent of these have ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Reliance Regular Savings Fund- A good show across timeframes, market cycles
Within banks, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank delivered handsome returns
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Closed-end funds gain traction: Since 2017, 47 such schemes launched
Since 2017, 47 such schemes launched; mopped up Rs 175 billion
March 05, 2018, Monday
Assets managed by women fund managers jump 32% to Rs 3 trn in 2017: Report
The total assets managed by the women managers have recorded an increase in terms of absolute numbers
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Mutual fund firms Mirae, Axis plan realty foray
Before joining Axis, he was managing director of Indic Capital Advisors, supervising the $630-million Sun Ares Real Estate ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Higher volatility to persist due to fiscal slippage, says Pankaj Sharma
Bonds do not like fiscal indiscipline and the same is reflected in the rise in yields, says Pankaj Sharma, CIO. Edited excerpts
February 19, 2018, Monday
51% rise in SIP contribution to mutual funds so far this financial year
According to them, by mid-FY19, the sector may hit the Rs 100-billion mark of monthly SIP inflows
February 15, 2018, Thursday
New mutual fund investors get time till April 1 to submit PAN, Aadhaar: BSE
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Savers caught in stampede as equity mutual fund returns turn negative
Domestic investors poured Rs 1.5 trillion ($23 billion) into these funds between April and January
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
MF association urges FM and SEBI to reconsider the tax imposition
Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has already sent representations to the finance ministry and capital market regulator ...
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
No reduction in inflows for mutual funds after LTCG, DDT says AMFI
The industry expects there would be no level playing field between mutual funds and unit linked insurance plan
February 08, 2018, Thursday
SBI Mutual Fund introduces tax-friendly systematic withdrawal plan
The facility would be offered to both new and existing SBI Mutual Fund investors
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
MFs log Rs 1 trn inflow in Jan; push AUM to all-time-high of Rs 22.41 trn
The latest inflow has been mainly driven by contributions from liquid or money market funds, and equity, equity-linked saving ...
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
MF Industry welcomes Sebi move to abolish extra commission for distributors
According to sector officials, the move will help to bring 30 cities on a par and arrest the churn rate in these regions
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018 impact: Equity MF schemes with dividend option may lose assets
Collectively, over 400 equity mutual funds with growth option manage assets worth Rs 1.5 trillion
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Mutual funds buying in January lowest in 10 months
Fund managers are cautious ahead of the Union Budget, amid high valuations
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Road to listing: Asset manager UTI MF still faces bumps along the way
Despite the change in guidelines limiting crossholding in mutual funds (MFs) to up to 10 per cent, listing may not be a given for ...
January 29, 2018, Monday
MFs raise bets, foreign institutional investors trim exposure in BSE 500
In the three months to December, MFs had invested Rs 240 billion in domestic stocks, whereas FII buying was relatively muted at ...