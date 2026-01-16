Friday, January 16, 2026 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / New MF rules from April 1: Sebi allows performance-linked expense charging

New MF rules from April 1: Sebi allows performance-linked expense charging

The revised regulations, approved at Sebi's December board meeting, will come into effect from April 1, 2026

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi’s new mutual fund rules overhaul costs and governance, introducing performance-linked fees and sharper disclosures to boost transparency from April 2026

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday notified the revamped Mutual Fund Regulations, marking a comprehensive overhaul of the three-decade-old framework. The changes introduce a revised structure for expenses, sharper disclosure requirements and strengthened governance norms for fund houses.
 
A key feature of the new regulations is the provision allowing mutual fund schemes to charge a base expense ratio linked to performance, subject to conditions laid down by the regulator.
 
“Mutual fund schemes that offer to charge a base expense ratio based on the performance of the scheme shall comply with the expense ratio structure and disclosures thereto as specified by the Board from time to time,” Sebi said in the notification.
 
 
The revised regulations, approved at Sebi’s December board meeting, will come into effect from April 1, 2026.
 
The framework also expands the responsibilities of trustees and key managerial personnel, tightening oversight and reinforcing governance standards across asset management companies (AMCs).

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes same-day fund netting for FPIs to ease liquidity strain

Sebi

Sebi proposes trade settlement mechanism to cut costs for offshore funds

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Market regulator Sebi may soon revise MF categorisation frameworkpremium

Sebi

Colo-dark fibre matters: Sebi agrees with NSE settlement in principle

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi calls for sharper IPO disclosures on risk factors, valuation rationale

 
In a significant structural change, the regulations introduce the concept of a base expense ratio (BER), which will represent only the fee charged by an AMC for managing investors’ money. Other levies — such as brokerage, securities transaction tax, stamp duty and exchange fees — will now have to be disclosed separately. Earlier, these costs were aggregated under the total expense ratio (TER).
 
Sebi has also rationalised brokerage caps across segments. In the cash market, the brokerage ceiling has been reduced to 6 basis points (bps) from an effective 8.59 bps earlier, while in the derivatives segment, the net brokerage cap has been lowered to 2 bps from 3.89 bps.
 
“Large-size funds will get impacted, but this is another welcome step by the market regulator to enhance transparency,” said Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Asset Management Company.

More From This Section

Assets under management, AUM, mutual funds

Growth momentum in direct mutual funds sustains even as markets wobblepremium

mutual fund

Equity mutual fund inflows slip over 6% to ₹28,054 crore in December

mutual fund aum 2025, amfi data, mutual fund growth india, asset under management, fund houses aum, equity inflows india

Mutual fund AUM surges 18% in 2025, slowest in 3 years: Amfi datapremium

Mutual funds

Mutual funds' net equity purchases surged 13% in 2025, shows datapremium

Ashika Group

Ashika Group gets Sebi's in-principle nod to launch mutual fund biz

Topics : SEBI Mutual Fund Asset Management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance